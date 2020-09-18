Chris Rock says Dems worsened COVID-19 by focusing on Trump: ‘You let the pandemic come in’

The comedian told the New York Times that Nancy Pelosi and the Democratic party are partially to blame as well for the handling of COVID-19

Chris Rock has a new show debuting during the pandemic, and this week, he pulled no punches outlining all the things he believes have gone wrong since COVID-19 changed life as we know it.

As we previously reported, during an interview with the New York Times, the comedian shared how the pandemic has impacted both his comedy and acting. He argued that while everyone is mad at President Donald Trump for mishandling the response to the virus, in his mind House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Democratic party played a hand as well.

The comedian saied the Dems let “the pandemic come in” because they were too preoccupied with the president’s impeachment hearings earlier this year.

“It was totally up to Pelosi and the Democrats. Their thing was, ‘We’re going to get him impeached,’ which was never going to happen. You let the pandemic come in. Yes, we can blame Trump, but he’s really the 5-year-old,” said Rock.

He also compared the president to the main character in The Last Emperor, a movie about a child who becomes the ruler of China.

“Did you ever see that movie The Last Emperor, where like a 5-year-old is the emperor of China?” he asked. “There’s a kid and he’s the king. So I’m like, ‘It’s all the Democrats’ fault.’ Because you knew that the emperor was 5 years old. And when the emperor’s 5 years old, they only lead in theory. There’s usually an adult who’s like, ‘OK, this is what we’re really going to do.’”

Actor Chris Rock joins New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Rosie Perez at a press conference where the two performers helped to promote coronavirus testing, social distancing and the use of a face mask on May 28, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

“Put it this way: Republicans tell outright lies,” he concluded, noting that in comparison, “Democrats leave out key pieces of the truth that would lead to a more nuanced argument. In a sense, it’s all fake news.”

Trump has previously come under fire for his handling of the pandemic from an assortment of politicians, public figures and celebrities, including Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Cardi B, Bette Midler, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, Michelle Obama and more.

