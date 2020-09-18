Dr. Dre’s wife claims she co-owns his name, ‘The Chronic’ in new lawsuit

Nicole Young's attorneys accuse the hip-hop star of 'secretly transferring valuable trademarks he owned with his wife.'

Lawyers for Nicole Young are suing music mogul Dr. Dre, claiming she co-owns the “valuable” trademarks to his stage name, as well as his iconic album “The Chronic.”

The suit alleges Dre, born André Romelle Young, transferred the trademarks after he kicked his estranged wife out of their family home earlier this year, Page Six reports.

Young’s legal team claim Dre was “caught secretly transferring valuable trademarks he owned with his wife … to a newly created asset holding company that he created and controlled after he expelled his wife from their home, and before he threatened to file divorce.”

The court docs go on to say, “Andre’s transparent and reprehensible scheme to transfer these assets away, without Nicole’s knowledge or consent, so he could retain more for himself in a divorce from his wife of 24 years, and the mother of his three children, is an epic failure and reveals the true nature of his character, or lack thereof.”

Young filed for divorce from the rapper in late July after 24 years of marriage. TheGRIO previously reported, Young, 50, cited irreconcilable differences in her filing. The ex couple were married on May 25, 1996, and share two adult children, Truice and Truly.

Young’s legal team says Dre started registering trademarks in 1997. Under California law that would make the trademarks ‘community property” (California Family Code Section 760). Her attorneys are fighting to put the trademarks into a trust.

Dre’s acclaimed album “The Chronic” debuted in 1992 and it pushed both he and Snoop Dogg into the top of the Billboard charts. The project has been certified 3x-platinum.

As the divorce battle intensifies, Dr. Dre’s lawyers want Young to turn over some of his personal belongings from the Malibu home where she is currently residing.

Dre’s lawyers accuse her of refusing to give up his golf clubs, a motorcycle and registered handgun. Young’s stance is that Dre can afford replacements.

Meanwhile, she wants Dre to pay her $2 million per month in temporary spousal support. She is also suing for $5 million in legal fees.

An earlier report on theGRIO noted that Young submitted a breakdown for the massive spousal support request. According to TMZ, the list of expenditures includes her clothing and entertainment expenses, which amount to over $1 million. Young also listed her phone and email expenses at $20,000 a month and $60,000 monthly for education costs. She claims Dr. Dre violently controlled everything she purchased.

As of now, Dre is reportedly covering all of her expenses, but has cut off an American Express black card.

