Halle Berry seemingly confirms she’s dating singer Van Hunt

It looks like the Oscar-winning actress has a new man and the couple is sharing their joy on social media

Halle Berry has had a series of relationships play out in the public over the years but ever since her separation from ex, Olivier Martinez, she’s kept fairly quiet about her love life. Now the Oscar winner seems to be opening up about her new beau.

This week, the 54-year-old actress hinted that her new man is none other than “Seconds of Pleasure” singer Van Hunt.

“Now ya know…,” she teased Thursday on her Instagram, while wearing a shirt with Hunt‘s name on it and holding a drink in her hand.

Last month, she first acknowledged a new romance while celebrating her birthday in Las Vegas.

“Thank you for all the beautiful birthday wishes from my friends and my very supportive and loyal fans! You ALL helped to make my birthday extra special,” she wrote in the August 16 caption that accompanied a photo of her feet intertwined with someone else’s in bed.

Two weeks later, Hunt posted a picture of a woman who looks a lot like the actress landing a smooth kiss on his cheek along with the caption, “Kisses land softly.”

Berry has been married three times: to David Justice from 1993 to 1997, to Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005, and to Martinez from 2013 to 2016. She also had a long-term relationship with Canadian model Gabriel Aubry with whom she had her daughter, Nahla. Her son Maceo is with Martinez.

The possible confirmation of this latest coupling comes just five months after she confessed to gal pal Waithe that she was enjoying her time being single.

Halle Berry attends Tyler Perry Studios grand opening gala at Tyler Perry Studios on October 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Getty Images)

“I’ve learned a lot being with my children. They are the best company for me right now, and when I divorced Maceo’s dad I’ve been pretty alone by myself going on three years now,” she told Waithe during an Instagram Live in April. “I have decided to take time. I’m very much a relationship-oriented person, I always want to be with someone. But I decided, no I’m going to slow my roll, I’m going to take a minute and I’m going to spend time with me.”

“I think the next relationship I have I think I will have a better chance of attracting and choosing what’s right for me because I’ve taken this time to think about what’s important to me,” she continued. “I no longer feel the need for a relationship so I don’t feel the need to rush or accept something that’s not totally right for me.”

