NY officer returns home after 168-day stay at hospital due to virus

'There were some scary moments. But in my heart, I always believed that he was going to be OK.'

After doctors diagnosed Lt. Yvan Pierre-Louis with COVID-19 in late March, the NYPD officer would go on to spend nearly six months under medical supervision at the hospital, 168 days to be exact.

For most of his stay, a ventilator helped keep him alive. But just in time for his 59th birthday, Pierre-Louis was cleared and released back to the comforts of his home in Hempstead, New York, Newsday reports. Family and friends made sure he had a celebration fit for a king. Dozens of people lined the sidewalks outside his house on Ingraham Boulevard and cheered at his arrival as trumpeters played “The Battle Hymn of the Republic.”

His loved ones dressed in white and waved flags of Haiti, his birthplace.

“He got a second chance in life,” said Capt. Garfield McLeod, Pierre-Louis’ commanding officer. “At this point, he needs to just relax and enjoy life.”

In May, while he was in a coma, Pierre-Louis’ 86-year-old mother, Maria Lina Pierre-Louis, died of COVID-19.

The were times when his commanding officer doubted he would pull through. “We definitely thought he wasn’t going to make it,” said McLeod. “It’s breathtaking to say the least. It’s a miracle for us.”

Pierre-Louis’ daughter Diane Latham, however, never lost faith.

“There were some scary moments. But in my heart, I always believed that he was going to be OK,” Latham said. “That’s why I kept on advocating … and pushing. I wanted to leave nothing on the table because we didn’t want to give up.”

Pierre-Louis’ family said he was first admitted to NYU Winthrop Hospital in Mineola on March 28. That’s when he was placed on a ventilator. They say his condition didn’t get better until he was transferred in May to the hospital at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.

Pierre-Louis told Newsday “I feel blessed. From no hope to hope, that was a lot.”

At the police department where he works, 5,875 officers and civilian staffers have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. The NYPD says more than 45 of them have died.

