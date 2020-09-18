Savage X Fenty show returns to Amazon with star-studded line-up

Rihanna's iconic lingerie line is headed to the streamer for its second annual fashion show

Loading the player...

These days it seems that Rihanna can do no wrong, and it looks like the singer turned beauty mogul’s Savage X Fenty show is headed back to Amazon.

According to a press release sent by the singer’s team, her highly-anticipated Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2, which is set to showcase her new Fall 2020 collection, will be streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on Oct. 2.

READ MORE: Amazon to hire 100,000 to keep up with online shopping surge

“As a follow up to last year’s ground-breaking event, this year’s Savage X Fenty Show is raising the bar,” promises the official statement. “Debuting the bold and fearless Fall 2020 line, Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 will include performances from an all-star lineup including hip-hop icon Travis Scott and international superstars Bad Bunny, Ella Mai, Miguel, Mustard, Roddy Ricch, and Rosalia during the experience.”

This year’s mantra is: “All Savage. Zero Apologies.” The high-voltage collection will reportedly be brimming with unexpected pairings and unconventional new styles that – as usual – push the boundaries of individuality.

As far as models are concerned, this year’s line up will be as impressive as before with veterans Bella Hadid, Big Sean, Cara Delevingne, Christian Combs, Normani and Paloma Elsesser returning.

READ MORE: Chris Rock says Dems worsened COVID-19 by focusing on Trump: ‘You let the pandemic come in’

Appearing alongside these favorites will be A-list newcomers Lizzo, Demi Moore, Erika Jayne, Gigi Goode, Irina Shayk, Laura Harrier, Paris Hilton, Rico Nasty, Shea Couleé, Willow Smith, Chika, Miss 5th Avenue, Jaida Essence Hall and many more, who will all be rocking the brand’s signature “fierce and unapologetic” style.

Savage X Fenty makes it a point to celebrate fearlessness, confidence, and inclusivity. Founder and CEO Rihanna served as executive producer and creative director for this year’s show, explaining, “We want to make people look good and feel good.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!