Dwayne Johnson rips off metal gate to get to work

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson shows off his strength by ripping off the metal gate at his residence to get to work.

September 21, 2020
A power outage preventing the metal gates in front of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s home could not keep him locked in.

The 48-year-old actor shared on social media over the weekend that in order to get to work, he was forced to rip the electric-powered gates off the entrance to his property. Uploading a photo of the broken gate to Instagram, the former wrestler explains how the damaging weather resulted in a system malfunction, unable to be fixed before he needed to leave.

“Not my finest hour,” he writes in the caption.

“Made some calls to see how fast I can get the gate tech on site, but I didn’t have 45min to wait. By this time, I know I have hundreds of production crew members waiting for me to come to work so we can start our day. So I did what I had to do. I pushed, pulled, and ripped the gate completely off myself.”

Not my finest hour 🤦🏽‍♂️, but a man's gotta go to work. We experienced a power outage due to severe storms, causing my front gate not to open. I tried to override the hydraulic system to open the gates, which usually works when power goes out – but this time it wouldn't. Made some calls to see how fast I can get the gate tech on site, but I didn't have 45min to wait. By this time, I know I have hundreds of production crew members waiting for me to come to work so we can start our day. So I did what I had to do. I pushed, pulled and ripped the gate completely off myself. Tore it out of the brick wall, severed the steel hydraulics and threw it on the grass. My security team was able to meet the gate technician and welders about an hour later — and they were apparently, "in disbelief and equally scared" 🤣 Not my finest hour, but I had to go to work. And I think I'm 💯 ready to be #blackadam 😄💪🏾 #ripgates

In a subsequent upload, the action movie star showed his Instagram followers up-close details of the damage done when he decided to tear the gate from the brick wall. The two-video post also highlights the size of the gate as professional technicians and welders move the metal piece into the grass to prepare to fix the maintenance issue. The Rock jokes about calling a ride-share service if another power outage occurs.

“Well here’s the destruction 🤦🏽‍♂️ I left behind after pulling my gates off myself and going to work,” he writes on the social media platform.

“Sure as hell wasn’t my best hour, but there were a lot of people waiting for me at work so I did what I had to do, hopped in my pick up and went to work. Maybe next time I’ll just hop the gates and call an Uber. Actually, no I won’t. There’s no fun in that.”

Well here's the destruction 🤦🏽‍♂️ I left behind after pulling my gates off myself and going to work. This footage was taken from my security after I had already left and he arrived on the scene. The second video is of our technicians and welders carrying one of the gates and placing it gently in the grass. As you guys know from my last post, there was a power outage at my house, causing my gates to not open. Sure as hell wasn't my best hour, but there were a lot of people waiting for me at work so I did what I had to do, hopped in my pick up and went to work. Maybe next time I'll just hop the gates and call an Uber. Actually, no I won't. There's no fun in that 😈 Jokes aside, THANK YOU to the techs and welders who mobilized very quickly in the morning to come over and take care of the destruction. Thank you, gentlemen. Just one of those days where I wasn't in the mood. We've all been there. 🥃 #ripgates

The actor was in a hurry to return to set for the upcoming Netflix film Red Notice, also starring Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot. His return to filming comes after the entire Johnson household battled the coronavirus.

The world has changed and so has our process – we are officially back to work on filming RED NOTICE. A very productive first week back of work, but certainly not without some angst and anxiety, but overall our incredible crew remained focused, disciplined and executed brilliantly all week long. We have implemented the most aggressive health and safety Covid measures in all of Hollywood, but as I shared with our crew yesterday, we're all still in beta phase with no "COVID playbook" to reference. We're an agile crew — learning on the go and we will create the blueprint for how effective a large scale production can operate during a pandemic. Proud to go shoulder to shoulder with our entire crew on this game changer. In the mean time I'll continue to screw up my lines and pretend to listen to my director/writer here @rawsonthurber as he shows me my firing target 🎯 The world's most wanted art thief. An FBI profiler. And the greatest conman the world has never known. #RedNotice @netflix @sevenbucksprod @flynnpictureco @masistills 📸

Recently, the Moana star shared how he and his family overcame the illness. theGrio reports, he, his wife Lauren, and their two young daughters, Tiana and Jasmine all tested positive for COVID-19 after being exposed by close family friends. According to the report, the children did not experience heavy symptoms however, the virus was tougher on the adult couple.

“Our babies, Jazzy and Tia, it was they had a little sore throat the first couple of days but other than that they bounced back,” he explained. “Lauren and I…it was a little bit different…We had a rough go, but we got through it.”

