Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson says he wants a leader who can ‘normalize equality’

The wrestler turned actor says compassion and empathy are lacking in America at the top levels during one of its most challenging times

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson wants to know where our leaders are after the death of George Floyd sparked outrage and protests.

The former wrestler turned Hollywood movie star posted a video to his social media and asked “where is our compassionate leader” as the country is “ down on its knees, begging, pleading, hurt, angry, frustrated, in pain.”

He did not mention President Donald Trump by name but he repeatedly asked where the leader of the country is during the 8-minute video.

“Where is our compassionate leader who’s going to step up to our country who’s down on its knees, and extend a hand and say, ‘You stand up, stand up with me because I got you. I hear you, I’m listening to you. And you have my word that I’m going to do everything in my power, until my dying day, my last breath, to do everything I can to create the change that is needed, to normalize equality because Black Lives Matter.’ Where are you?” he asked.

Johnson, 48, used the #normalizeequality and #blacklivesmatter hashtags to accompany his spirited message. He also thanked those who are protesting in other countries.

“Our country is crippled and on its knees, begging to be heard and pleading for change. Where is our compassionate leader? The leader who unifies and inspires our country at our most painful time when we need it the most,” he captioned the post.

“The leader who steps up and takes full accountability for our country and embraces every color in it. The leader who picks our country up off its knees and says you have my word – we got this – and together, change will happen. Where are you? Because we’re all here.”

in the video, Johnson acknowledged that he’s not a politician but is “frustrated, disappointed and angry.” He described the nation as the floorboards becoming undone and urged people to become the leaders that he is asking for.

“Where are you?” he asked. “Because we’re all here. Maybe one day that galvanizing leader will emerge. Either way, the process to change has already begun.”

The country has been in a state of civil unrest since Floyd died on Memorial Day in Minneapolis after he was arrested by four police officers led by Derek Chauvin.

On the viral video, Chauvin is seen pressing his knee against Floyd’s neck as three other officers also apply pressure onto Floyd who was unresponsive on the street. All four officers who were involved in the arrest of Floyd have been charged and taken into custody.

Trump has been criticized for his response to the crisis, including a militarized show of force this past Monday to remove protesters in Washington, D.C. As theGrio previously reported, former defense secretary Jim Mattis denounced this week Trump as a divisive force in America.

“I have watched this week’s unfolding events, angry and appalled,” Mattis wrote.

