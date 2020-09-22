Netflix drops first teaser of ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

The film also stars Kelvin Harrison Jr., Sacha Baron Cohen, and more

Loading the player...

Netflix has unveiled the first look of their upcoming film The Trial of the Chicago 7 and we can’t wait for the world to see the true story unfold.

Read More: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II dedicates Emmy win to ‘all the Black women in my life’

Directed by Academy Award-winner Aaron Sorkin, the film boasts an all-star cast, including Emmy-winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as the real-life co-founder of The Black Panther Party, Bobby Seale. The movie also co-stars Kelvin Harrison Jr., Sacha Baron Cohen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Keaton, Frank Langella, John Carroll Lynch, Eddie Redmayne, Mark Rylance, Alex Sharp, Jeremy Strong, Noah Robbins, Danny Flaherty, Ben Shenkman, Caitlin Fitzgerald, Alice Kremelberg, John Doman, J.C. MacKenzie, Damien Young, Wayne Duvall, and C.J. Wilson.

Here’s the official synopsis:

What was intended to be a peaceful protest at the 1968 Democratic National Convention turned into a violent clash with police and the National Guard. The organizers of the protest—including Abbie Hoffman, Jerry Rubin, Tom Hayden and Bobby Seale—were charged with conspiracy to incite a riot and the trial that followed was one of the most notorious in history.

The real-life trial that gripped the nation after the 1968 Democratic National Convention couldn’t be crazier if someone made it up and we’ve got a feeling that the Netflix film will be in the running for ALL of the awards next year.

Read More: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to star in Netflix’s ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’

Check out the teaser:

Fans will have to wait until October 16 for The Trial of the Chicago 7 to hit the streamer, but until then, feast your eyes on some first look photos:

The Trial of the Chicago 7. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Bobby Seale in The Trial of the Chicago 7. Cr. Niko Tavernise/NETFLIX © 2020

THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7 (Featured) SACHA BARON COHEN as Abbie Hoffman in THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7. Cr. NIKO TAVERNISE/NETFLIX © 2020

THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7 (L to R) KELVIN HARRISON JR. as Fred Hampton, YAHYA ABDUL-MATEEN II as Bobby Seale, MARK RYLANCE as William Kuntsler in THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7. Cr. NIKO TAVERNISE/NETFLIX © 2020

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!