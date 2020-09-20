Yahya Abdul-Mateen II dedicates Emmy win to ‘all the Black women in my life’

The actor beat out two of his 'Watchmen' costars for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series

Watchmen is getting the glory it deserves at the 2020 Emmy Awards and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II just earned his first award.

The actor snagged the trophy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his role in the HBO hit that earned a total of 26 nominations for its one and only season.

As if we needed another reason to swoon, the Yale grad seemed genuinely surprised when he got the good news and delivered a touching acceptance speech that highlighted the importance of the show and his love for the Black women in his life.

“Oh, man. Thank you so much to the Academy. I’m so excited right now. I want to say thank you first off to my mama and my daddy. Man, I’m surprised. Thank you so much to HBO, to Damon Lindelof, for your words, for your creativity,” he said.

“Watchmen was a story about trauma. It was a story about the lasting scars of white domestic terrorism. It was a story about police corruption and brutality, but in the midst of all that, it was also a story about a god who came down to Earth to reciprocate, to a Black woman, all the love she deserved…He did all that in the body of a Black man, and I’m so proud that I was able to walk into those shoes. So, I dedicate this award to all of the Black women in my life.”

"I dedicate this award to all the Black women in my life. The people who believed in my first." @yahya wins #Emmy for supporting actor in limited series or movie for his role in @Watchmen. https://t.co/Lvq117xzZ6 #Emmys pic.twitter.com/Fo9dRIoV0K — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 21, 2020

Watchmen has already earned 10 Emmys and there is still plenty of time for the groundbreaking series to rack up a few more. In it, Mateen plays the stay-at-home husband of Regina King’s character, Angela. His alter ego is a glowing God, Doctor Manhattan. The actor beat out two of his own co-stars, Jovan Adepo and Louis Gossett Jr., as well as Tituss Burgess, Jim Parsons, and Dylan McDermott.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will next be seen co-starring in Aaron Sorkin‘s upcoming Netflix film, The Trial of the Chicago 7. In it, he plays Black Panther co-founder, Bobby Seale.

