Tamar Braxton breaks silence on hospitalization: ‘God thank you for saving me’

'You are a God of second chances,' Braxton wrote on Instagram, 'and this second chance I won’t take for granted.'

Singer and reality show star Tamar Braxton took to Instagram to make a public statement on her hospitalization following a suicide attempt in July.

Braxton posted a photo of herself looking into a mirror, followed by some written musings.

“God thank you for saving me! You know my true heart. Despite what the world may think of me, you kept me here for a reason,” she began.

“You are a God of second chances, and this second chance I won’t take for granted. The world can often be a dark place but I must resort to you for my light,” the Braxton Family Values star continued.

She then spoke directly to her female fans, saying, “Ladies, have you ever felt like you put all your time and love into your children, job, relationship and family but often forget to love yourself? That is where I have been for the past few years.”

“I believe I have put a lot of time and effort in loving and giving my all to everything else but myself. I have allowed myself to stay in toxic situations including work environments,” she added.

In her Instagram post, Tamar Braxton addressed how mental wellness challenges have been a part of her life for many years. (Photo: Getty Images)

“I’ve allowed my talents to be used for the wrong reasons. I have allowed myself to be used in too many ‘angry black girl narratives.’ I’m not angry at all,” she wrote.

Braxton addressed how mental wellness challenges have been a part of her life for many years.

“I have been battling mental health for some time now, and Let me tell y’all is not a joke. Nor is it a reason for anyone to call you ‘crazy.’ I am praying for anyone that is on this same battle,” she wrote. “I’ve realized in this time that the only thing I can control is the things I own. I want to personally fight for brown girls to have more ownership and not just be a slave to the industry.”

Braxton indicated that she plans to use her voice to help other women in similar situations.

“I am on a never-ending battle to be the best Tamar Braxton I can be,” she contended. “God has brought me through a lot so I would like to pass it on to use my voice to help brown women and ALL women in these similar situations. We all have the opportunity to evolve. For now, on it’s me vs me.”

Braxton was hospitalized in July after her former boyfriend, David Adefeso, found her unresponsive in a hotel room.

