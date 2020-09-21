Cicely Tyson to publish memoir in 2021

The legendary actress' life story is heading to bookstores next year

Cicely Tyson has done a whole lot of living and soon, we’ll finally get to hear more of her story.

According to Essence, in 2021 the living legend will be releasing her memoir, published by Harper Collins, which will reportedly share the ins and outs of her life as she built a prolific career first as a dancer, then in film and on television.

“At 95, I’m only beginning to fully understand my identity,” Tyson said in a statement. “The accolades, the lights, the glamour and glitter—they’re all just ornaments on a tree. It is only a tree’s roots, its origins beneath the soil, that can reveal its entire story.”

Cicely Tyson accepts her award onstage during the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ 10th annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood

“Every one of my experiences on the public stage has been rooted in my upbringing, those years spent at my mother’s elbow and in the pews of my church. That was my world. And that foundation, that core, led me to a lifetime of growth—a wondrous journey that has made me who I am,” she continued.

The book, titled “Just As I Am,” won’t just cover her life but also give us a glimpse into her interactions with other iconic entertainers such as Sidney Poitier, Harry Belafonte, Ossie Davis and Ruby Dee, Richard Pryor, and James Earl Jones.

We’ll also be blessed with anecdotes featuring the likes of Maya Angelou, Nelson and Winnie Mandela, Aretha Franklin, and Quincy Jones, and read her own account of her time with jazz great Miles Davis, who she was married to for eight years.

Cicely Tyson and Tyler Perry attend the Netflix Premiere for Tyler Perry’s “A Fall From Grace” at Metrograph on January 13, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Netflix)

After almost a millennia on this earth, Tyson has become a queen of reinvention, endearing herself to new audiences across several generations. So her friendships with Whoopi Goldberg, Kerry Washington, Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry, Shonda Rhimes, Ava DuVernay, and Viola Davis will be covered as well.

Co-written by O Magazine founding editor Michelle Burford, “Just As I Am” is scheduled for release on January 26.

