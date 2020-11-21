Jeremih is out of the ICU and on the road to recovery

A family spokesperson said Jeremih will spend the rest of his recovery in a regular hospital setting

After coming down with COVID-19 and being treated in the ICU of a Chicago hospital, R&B singer, Jeremih, is on the mend and is expected to recover, according to a statement made by his family.

A family spokesperson told TMZ that the singer will spend the rest of his recovery in a regular hospital setting, where the “true healing” is set to begin.

Jeremih is off the ventilator, out of ICU and has been transferred to a regular hospital room!!! 🙌🏼🙌🏼 November 21, 2020

Last week, upon hearing the news of Jeremih’s illness, fans as well as artists like 50 Cent took to social media to send good vibes his way. Today, TMZ reports that the family thanks everyone for their thoughts and prayers during the singer’s health crisis.

It was reported last Saturday that Jeremih’s health was going downhill fast. After being admitted to intensive care, he was on a ventilator and his prognosis seemed quite grim.

Thank you for this important update on the health of Jeremih, whose name I always assume is pronounced as it’s spelled, with emphasis on the last syllable pic.twitter.com/dHVLZPyi4F — luxury bones 🦷 (@1c3B3rgMama) November 21, 2020

Throughout the week, concerned fans asked for updates on the singer’s health status, and it was reported that he was still in critical condition. One fan who expressed the need information on his condition, wrote on Twitter, “I need an update on how Jeremih is doing. I know 2020 is not about to take my song bird away from me.”

No doubt, today’s update is welcome news as it appears that Jeremih has made a remarkable recovery.

Although it’s unclear if he still has the virus or how long he’s had it, the fact that he’s no longer in intensive care most likely means that he’ll survive COVID-19 after all.

