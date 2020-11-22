Detroit voters fight back, sue Trump for attempts to derail election results

Three Detroit residents have joined a Michigan organization in a suit against the Trump campaign

With President Donald Trump attempting to overturn the election results in the state of Michigan, a local organization has filed a lawsuit against the president.

Three residents of Detroit are joining the organization, according to WDIV-TV.

Trump lost the election when Joe Biden was projected to be the next president of the United States on Nov. 7, four days after election day. The Trump campaign has filed several lawsuits with claims of voter fraud in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona and Michigan.

Trump had an initial lead in Michigan on Election Day until mail-in ballots swung the race in Biden’s favor, putting the former vice president ahead of the sitting president by more than 150,000 votes in the battleground state.

Many of the votes that helped put Biden in the lead for good came from Wayne County, Michigan, where the city of Detroit is located. That county is nearly 40 percent Black, according to the US Census. Detroit, which has the highest concentration of Black people of a major U.S. city, is the largest city in Michigan and Black people make up nearly 80% of its population of 670,000.

The Michigan Welfare Rights Organization is now suing President Trump, along with three other Detroit voters, accusing him of attempting to disenfranchise Black voters. The complaint reads:

“Having lost the vote in Michigan and other states that are necessary for a majority of the electoral college, President Trump and the Donald J. Trump For President, Inc. Campaign are engaged in a campaign to overturn the results of the election by blocking certification of the results, on the (legally incorrect) theory that blocking certification would allow state legislatures to override the will of the voters and choose the Trump Campaign’s slate of electors.”

Trump’s insistence on voter fraud in some of the aforementioned states carry a pattern: the Republican went on to lose a number of swing states after early leads vanished as mail-in votes were counted, powered in large part by counties and cities with high Black populations who voted overwhelmingly for his Democratic challenger.

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

In Philadelphia, Biden beat Trump by over 454,000 votes, as reported by the Philadelphia Inquirer. Philadelphia, a city of 1.6 million, has a Black populace of 43%, according to the US Census.

In the state of Georgia, Trump lost his lead to Biden thanks to the mail-in votes of highly Black populated counties of Fulton, DeKalb, Gwinnett and Cobb. As reported by the Associated Press, Democrats saw 588,600 more ballots cast for Biden than were cast for 2016 nominee Hillary Clinton, who lost the White House to Trump in the Electoral College.

Those four counties accounted for half of those votes.

