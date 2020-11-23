BLM activist Alicia Garza says she ‘did not ever hear back’ from Ice Cube

Alicia Garza and Ice Cube found common ground together last month to work on his Contract With Black America

Black Lives Matter co-founder Alicia Garza hasn’t heard back from Ice Cube despite the rapper’s previous desire to work together.

As reported by theGrio, Ice Cube—born O’Shea Jackson— courted controversy during the waning weeks of the election cycle by interjecting himself into the discussion. He pushed the Contract With Black America which he claimed was for the benefit of Black people.

Ice Cube was chided for appearing to endorse President Donald Trump but the N.W.A rapper insisted that he’d work with anyone, Republican or Democrat, if they wanted to advance the interests of the African American community.

Garza recently questioned Ice Cube’s commitment to that vow. On a recent appearance on The Clay Cane Show via SiriusXM Urban View, she responded with a straightforward “No” when asked if Ice Cube had followed through with a desire to work together on his CWBA. Last month, he agreed to partner with Garza during an appearance on Roland Martin Unfiltered. However, she’s reached out twice since then and hasn’t received any response.

“I would like to say for the record that I did reach out to him, both in the group chat that Roland [Martin] put us on directly after the show. And I reached out to him individually and, no, I did not ever hear back,” the activist said.

Garza wanted to allow Ice Cube some grace given the backlash he received for appearing to work with the Trump administration especially as someone who has been subjected to threats given her own advocacy for social justice.

“I honestly felt like he maybe felt ambushed and I don’t think he expected me to pop up on that screen. I wanted to give a little bit of compassion, but I also took it as, you know, we have very different approaches to how it is that change happens,” she said.

“As I said in that interview, justice is not a business transaction. You really have to make sure that you are bringing people with you, that you are consulting and collaborating with people.”

Ice Cube has been relatively silent since the election was called in favor of former vice president Joe Biden. However, he did offer a tweet in which he blasted those who criticized him.

“Let me get this straight, I get the president of the United States to agree to put over half a trillion dollars of capital in the Black Community (without an endorsement) and N***as are mad at me?…have a nice life,” he tweeted the day after the election.

Let me get this straight, I get the president of the United States to agree to put over half a trillion dollars of capital in the Black Community (without an endorsement) and Niggas are mad at me?😂😂😂…have a nice life. — Ice Cube (@icecube) November 5, 2020

