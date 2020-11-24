Actress Gabby Sidibe engaged to boyfriend Brandon Frankel

The 37-year-old TV star has been with her boyfriend, Frankel, a marketing and branding expert, since September 2019

Loading the player...

Actress Gabby Sidibe is engaged to boyfriend Brandon Frankel.

The 37-year-old actress has been with Frankel, a marketing and branding expert, since September 2019. She announced the happy news Tuesday on Instagram in a video where Frankel proudly declared “I put a ring on it.”

Read More: Gabourey Sidibe speaks out about being body-shamed at Curvy Con during NYFW

“It’s weird that people think we’re already married but I guess our hearts and intentions for each other are just that clear to see. My BFF proposed and now I get to hold him forever,” Sidibe wrote on her IG.

“The funniest man I’ve ever met. The sweetest human to exist. @brandontour made up a song for when i put my bonnet on at night. The second I look a bit stressed and overwhelmed, he jumps into action to take over what he can for me. Every moment with him is a joy. He is the partner i thought I was too independent to need. I’ve learned so much about myself through him and I feel grateful and excited to learn more about the entire world with him by my side.”

“My partner, my best friend, my cats’ daddy, my mans, my heart, my fiancé!!!,,” she continued.

Responses to Sidibe’s video have been mostly positive, receiving more than 160,000 likes.

The same excitement can also be found on Twitter by fans.

Read More: ‘Glee’ star Amber Riley announces engagement to trainer Desean Black

Seeing both Amber Riley and Gabourey Sidibe engaged just does something to my heart. Idk what it is(well, I do but y’all too ignorant for that convo) but I’ve been so happy for them like I know them personally. 🤣♥️ — Leslie, M.S. (@iAmMissLeslie) November 24, 2020

Gabby Sidibe is engaged man and I’m just here working 😩😩 I’m so happy for her!! — AmbitiousTish (@OGDarkNLovely) November 24, 2020

Ya'll PRECIOUS is engaged 💍

37 year old, Oscar nominee Gabourey Sidibe plans to marry Brandon Frankel, whom she lovingly referred to as her "best friend" on Instagram.@CBS46 pic.twitter.com/FkCnmsqZIs — shon gables cbs46 (@shongables) November 24, 2020

READ MORE: Twitter ridicules Keke Palmer for kissing mystery white man

Sidibe has become a body-positive advocate for the plus-sized community and has gained a loyal fan base since her film debut in Precious, which earned her an Oscar nomination.

She has been active in the entertainment industry, consistently landing major supporting roles such as Odessa Montero in Tower Heist, and Becky Williams in the hit show TV series Empire.

Sidibe’s latest role was as the character Dawn in the horror film Antebellum, released on September 18.

She isn’t the only actress to announce her engagement this week. Glee star Amber Riley also announced that she is engaged to boyfriend trainer Desean Black.

“There was a time when I thought I didn’t want or deserve this kind of love. I’m looking at a man who changed my mind. My time by myself, loving on myself, getting comfortable with myself, prepared me for you, and prepared me for this. I am so proud to say, I am the future Mrs. Black,” Riley wrote on Instagram.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

