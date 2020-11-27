Trump snaps on reporter: ‘Don’t ever talk to the president that way’

Trump got snippy with Jeff Mason, who was pressing him on whether he would be conceding to Joe Biden.

President Donald Trump got snippy with a reporter who was pressing him on claims about whether he’d be conceding to recent 2020 presidential race winner Joe Biden.

If the Electoral College certifies the Nov. 3 victory of the former vice president and current president-elect, Trump maintains, they will have “made a mistake because this election was a fraud.”

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the Diplomatic Room of the White House on Thanksgiving, the first time he’s answered question from the press since he lost re-election to the presidency on Nov. 3. (Photo by Erin Schaff – Pool/Getty Images)

Jeff Mason, a White House correspondent for Reuters, pressed the president and tried to ask a follow-up question when Trump snapped at him. “You’re just a lightweight. Don’t talk to me that way. I’m the President of the United States. Don’t ever talk to the president that way.”

“Sir,” Mason said in response after crosstalk that included an apology, “I’m just asking.”

Trump then called on another journalist. That reporter’s question? “If the Electoral College does elect President-elect Joe Biden, are you not going to leave this building?”

The contentious Thanksgiving Day press conference was the first time Trump took questions from reporters in the three weeks since news networks projected Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

Biden has 306 Electoral College votes and won the popular vote with 80 million, the highest vote count in history.

Trump continued to claim there had been “massive fraud” in the 2020 election despite zero proof. Several times, he compared the U.S. election to one “like a Third World country.”

“I think that there will be a lot of things happening between now and the 20th of January, a lot of things,” he said. “Massive fraud has been found. We’re like a Third World country. We’re using computer equipment that can be hacked. They talk about glitches. How many glitches did they find? A glitch, oh gee, we had a glitch, 5,000 votes. In all cases, right? In all cases, the votes went from Trump to Biden. They didn’t go from Biden. The glitches were never from Biden to Trump. They had many glitches, and they said, “Oh, we had a glitch.” A glitch is like the equipment is a little broken, we’ll fix it up. No, a glitch is, in this case, we caught them cheating, we caught them stealing, we caught a fraudulent effort to get votes, and they said, “Oh yes, it’s true, there was.” And there were many of them. But here’s the problem. There were probably 10, 20, 30 times that didn’t get caught. We just got lucky and caught numerous of them.”

Actual facts do not support the president’s declarations.

“This has a long way to go,” Trump contended.

He later tweeted, “I gave a long news conference today after wishing the military a Happy Thanksgiving, & realized once again that the Fake News Media coordinates so that the real message of such a conference never gets out. Primary point made was that the 2020 Election was RIGGED, and that I WON!”

The tweet was flagged by Twitter, with a message that read: “Multiple sources called this election differently.”

Trump’s outburst, combined with being seated behind a noticeably small desk where a side photo showed the president with what appeared to be a bulging bottom, started a trend on Twitter with the hashtag DiaperDon.

Needless to say, #DiaperDon trended around the world.

Angered, Trump responded, saying, “Twitter is sending out totally false ‘Trends’ that have absolutely nothing to do with what is really trending in the world. They make it up, and only negative ‘stuff’. Same thing will happen to Twitter as is happening to @FoxNews daytime. Also, big Conservative discrimination!”

He then railed against Section 230, a piece of internet legislation added to the Communications Act of 1934, which “provides immunity for website publishers from third-party content.”

Trump tweeted, “For purposes of National Security, Section 230 must be immediately terminated!!!”

