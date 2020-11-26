Denver mayor flies out of town for Thanksgiving despite warning others not to

But Mike Strott, a spokesperson for Mayor Hancock,, said he did nothing wrong.

The mayor of Denver, Colorado is getting major side-eye for traveling for Thanksgiving after he told his constituents to stay home.

Read More: Denver police investigating arson house fire that killed Senegalese family of 5

Mayor Michael Hancock sent out a tweet instructing folks to stay home if they can and avoid traveling. But when news hit that he traveled to Mississippi for the holidays, many called out his contradictory message, per The Hill.

“What a joke- Mayor avoiding his own advice; while businesses are shut down. Thanks for spreading and being part of the problem not the solution!” said one Twitter user.

What a joke- Mayor avoiding his own advice; while businesses are shut down. Thanks for spreading and being part of the problem not the solution! — snowcattee (@snowcattee) November 25, 2020

On Wednesday, he issued an apology saying that his daughter and wife were in Mississippi and that he was thinking with his heart.

“As the holiday approached, I decided it would be safer for me to travel to see them than to have two family members travel back to Denver,” he said in a statement.

“I recognize that my decision has disappointed many who believe it would have been better to spend Thanksgiving alone. As a public official, whose conduct is rightly scrutinized for the message it sends to others, I apologize to the residents of Denver who see my decision as conflicting with the guidance to stay at home for all but essential travel.”

He end the message with, “I made my decision as a husband and father, and for those who are angry and disappointed, I humbly ask you to forgive decisions that are borne of my heart and not my head,” he concluded.

I made my decision as a husband and father, and for those who are angry and disappointed, I humbly ask you to forgive decisions that are borne of my heart and not my head. (5/5) — Michael B. Hancock 😷 (@MayorHancock) November 25, 2020

Read More: Black-owned gun club 1770 Armor opens in Colorado amid racial tension

But Mike Strott, a spokesperson for the mayor, said he did nothing wrong.

He told The Denver Post, “[Hancock] has told people to rethink their Thanksgiving plans. He has also said that if you do travel to follow health and safety guidelines and the mayor will still follow health and safety guidelines upon his return.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

