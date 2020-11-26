Chrissy Teigen says she’s in a ‘grief depression hole’ during the holidays

'I'll be fixed soon,' Teigen wrote

Chrissy Teigen opened up about why she has taken a step back from Twitter, a platform where she is known for her frequent snarky comments and funny interactions.

The model tweeted a personal message to her fans and followers on Wednesday evening.

“I’m not tweeting much because I’m honestly in a bit of a grief depression hole but do not worry as I have so much help around me to get better and I’ll be fixed soon,” Teigen wrote. “they’ll call when im better and ready for pickup and u can swing by and grab me ok? thank u and love you!”

Teigen and her husband John Legend have been open and transparent about their grieving process after losing a pregnancy. theGrio reported Teigen announced the loss in a heartfelt social media post in September. She then authored a public essay on Medium describing the heartbreaking moment in detail and revealing the diagnosis from medical professionals that resulted in the loss.

“My doctors diagnosed me with partial placenta abruption. I had always had placenta problems. I had to deliver Miles a month early because his stomach wasn’t getting enough food from my placenta. But this was my first abruption. We monitored it very closely, hoping for things to heal and stop,” Teigen wrote.

“I didn’t know that we could experience this grief and also share it, but when we did it really meant so much to so many people,” Legend said. “And it was such a powerful experience for me to learn that. I’m just grateful that my wife was courageous enough to do it.”

“I definitely give myself permission to feel complete and utter grief,” Teigen remarked, theGrio reported. “Every day is so different. So when people ask me how I’m doing I always say I’m okay — today.”

Together, the couple have two other children, Luna, 4 and Miles, 2 who give them hope, they said.

