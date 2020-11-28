Boston Celtic’s Tristan Thompson becomes U.S. citizen

Thompson also announced that he was leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers last week

Tristan Thompson has officially become a United States citizen.

Thompson, a Canadian citizen, arrived to the U.S. in 2009 to study at the University of Texas on a student visa. He would join the NBA draft as the fourth overall pick after attending college for one year, according to TMZ.

“I came to the US on a student visa and have always had big dreams. I’m now truly living the American dream,” Thompson, 29, said in a statement.

The milestone happened earlier this week shortly after his decision to sign a two year $19 million deal with the Boston Celtics, as confirmed by Yahoo Sports reporter Chris Haynes on November 21.

“I came to the US on a student visa and have always had big dreams. I’m now truly living the American dream.” Congrats on reaching your goals @RealTristan13! Best of luck with the @NBA #Celtics as a #NewUSCitizen! pic.twitter.com/kr9drxTco7 November 24, 2020

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services tweeted their congratulations on both milestones for the athlete, who is pictured in a mask due to COVID-19 protocols.

Thompson shared an Instagram post of himself on a private jet in route to Boston in light of the announcement. Kim Kardashian West and Robert Kardasdian took to their Instagram stories to send congratulations, with West chiming, “Congrats @realtristan13 Boston here we come!!!!”

Tristan Thompson #13 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts to a second half basket against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on January 27, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. Cleveland won the game 115-100. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

According to ESPN, Thompson has departed from the Cleveland Cavaliers after nine seasons and achieved 38 combined wins. Overall in his career, he has an average of 9.4 points and 8.7 rebounds.

Cleveland doesn’t win a championship in 2016 without Tristan Thompson. He’s an all-time great Cavalier. It’s as simple as that. — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) November 22, 2020

People took to Twitter to congratulate Thompson in light of the news and acknowledging what he contributed to the Cavaliers – notably helping to break the 52-year championship drought in 2016. Ben Axelrod tweeted, “Cleveland doesn’t win a championship in 2016 without Tristan Thompson.”

Dear Tristan Thompson,



You came to CLE when our city was in shock from the decision. Even when the Cavs were the worst team in the NBA you brought it every night. No one fought harder for rebounds on our title run. Cleveland isn't a city of champions without you. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/KYd4XsAbMb — Nick Karns (@karnsies817) November 22, 2020

