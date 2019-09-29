Recently NBA player Tristan Thompson uploaded a video of him and his daughter, True Thompson, enjoying a daddy-daughter day at Universal Studios Hollywood.

In a short clip uploaded to Thompson’s Instagram page, the Cleveland Cavalier power forward and center is pushing one-year-old True in a stroller through the theme park, going on baby-friendly rides, and even winning an elated True a stuffed animal and prize.

The 28-year-old father of two captioned the video with a few special words for his favorite little girl.

“This made my heart smile. I choose to not share too much about my kids on social but this video I couldn’t resist. One of my most cherished and prized roles is being a Dad,” Thompson wrote. He ended with the sentiment “Daddy loves you!”

How sweet!

Just last month, Thompson addressed cheating allegations against baby mother Khloe Kardashian. Thompson came to the defense of the 35-year-old reality star, saying that he was single when they hooked up, despite rumors that he left his then-pregnant son’s mother, Jordan Craig, for Kardashian.

“When I met Khloe I was SINGLE. The negative comments that are constantly being directed towards [Khloe] are unnecessary. She does not deserve all this backlash for my wrong doings,” Thompson tweeted.

The athlete then commended Jordan and Khloe for being “great mothers” to his son, Prince Thompson, and daughter, True.

“Both Khloè and Jordan have been nothing but great mothers to my kids.”

Thompson’s statement came after months of fans ripping Kardashian apart for her comments towards former family friend, Jordyn Woods, for sharing a kiss with Thompson at a party. This led to the reality star calling the 20-year-old Woods out for “ruining her family,” which many found to be hypocritical on Khloe’s part.

Glad to see that at the end of the day, the kids are being left out of the drama.