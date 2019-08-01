Tristan Thompson is finally speaking out about the rumors that he cheated on his ex when he got involved with Khloe Kardashian.

It’s a subject that Khloe herself has had to take to Twitter to address after Thompson’s baby momma, Jordan Craig came out in June in court documents claiming that Thompson allegedly cheated on her with the reality star while she was pregnant.

Thompson denied the rumors and took to social media to address them, PEOPLE reports.

“I have spent the last few months training for my upcoming NBA season and making sure that I am in the best shape possible,” the Cleveland Cavaliers player wrote in a tweet Wednesday.

“I have not been on vacations at all this summer and the current rumors spreading are 100% false,” he added.

Thompson also sent a tweet to set the record straight about his status when he met Khloe, saying:

“Also, when I met Khloe I was SINGLE,” Thompson said.

“The negative comments that are constantly being directed towards her are unnecessary. She does not deserve all this backlash for my wrong doings.”

“Both Khloé and Jordan have been nothing but great mothers to my kids,” Thompson added.

Thompson’s statements however contradicts what Craig said in her petition for child support in November 2018 when she claimed he dated Khloe while she was pregnant

“Every day several articles were published worldwide mocking my new unfortunate reality and my pregnancy would now become one of the most popular gossip headlines due to the woman Tristan was now publicly dating during my pregnancy,” Craig said in the documents.

She said the drama caused her to have “complications” and she had to be put on bed rest.

In June after Craig’s reports surfaced, Khloe addresses the gossip saying that Tristan assured her he was single and had a pregnant ex.

“My truth is: I met Tristan because HE CHOSE to go on a blind date with me,” Kardashian said on her Instagram Stories previously. “A mutual friend set us up. After going on some dates, Tristan told me that he had an ex that was pregnant. Obviously, I was reluctant about us continuing to date or start a relationship.”

But she said she believed his inner circle when they confirmed that his relationship with Craig was over.

People also found reason to tear into Khloe because she tried to blame Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner’s former bestie for tearing up her relationship with Thompson after they shared a kiss.

