Chris Brown, H.E.R. win big at 2020 Soul Train Awards + complete winners list

Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold hosted the evening that celebrated the best in soul, R&B and hip hop

The 2020 Soul Train Awards went down on Sunday night and the star-studded event was the perfect ending to the long weekend.

Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold hosted the evening that celebrated the best in soul, R&B and hip hop, and even opened up the show with their own tribute to Black women.

The besties served up tons of laughs throughout the night that highlighted both living legends and breakout stars with unrivaled musical moments and show-stopping performances.

H.E.R is pictured at the 2020 Soul Train Awards in a Twitter screenshot. (Credit: H.E.R/Twitter)

H.E.R. was a big winner, earning Best R&B/ Soul Female Artist as well as the Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award for “I Can’t Breathe.”

Chris Brown scored four trophies, including Best R&B/ Soul Male Artist, and nabbed Song of The Year, Best Dance Performance, and Best Collaboration for his Young Thug collab, “Go Crazy.”

The scaled-down award show also featured several powerful performances, including a medley of hits from Monica, who won the coveted Lady of Soul Award. Brandy also hit the stage to bet out several of her hits, including recent releases “Say Something” and ‘Borderline,” and Ella Mai performed ‘Not Another Love Song”

Monica is pictured at the 2020 Soul Train Awards in a Twitter screenshot. (Credit: BET/Twitter)

Check out the complete list of winners:

Best New Artist – Snoh Aalegra

Soul Train Certified Award –Brandy

Best R&B/Soul Male Artist – Chris Brown

Best R&B/Soul Female Artist – H.E.R.

Video of the Year – Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, Saint Jhn & Wizkid “Brown Skin Girl”

Best Gospel/Inspirational Award – Kirk Franklin

Album of the Year – Summer Walker “Over It”

Rhythm & Bars Award – Megan thee Stallion “Savage”

Song of the Year – Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”

The Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award – “I Can’t Breathe,” Written by H.E.R.

Best Dance Performance – Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”

Best Collaboration Performance – Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”

