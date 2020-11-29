Activist creates the JustUs app to revolutionize peaceful protests

John Quashie is raising money for the app launch this Giving Tuesday

The JustUs app, created by John Quashie, 33, in June 2020 was born out of frustration, chaos, and a glimmer of hope, Quashie said. He developed the mobile app as a tool to enhance community activism.

With Giving Tuesday right around the corner on December 1, Quashie says his company plans to tap into the energy of the campaign by requesting donations.

The app is designed to serve as a tool and a resource for anyone wishing to express their desire for change in the form of protests, rallies, boycotts and petitions.

Functionally, the app will provide comprehensive details on where those events are happening, and it will also serve as a guideline to anyone who is interested in bringing about social change.

According to Quashie, people often rely on social media to provide updates and the most current information, but it’s not always reliable, and that’s where the JustUs app comes in.

Courtesy of JustUs/John Quashie

Quashie who is also known as John Q. came up with the idea after observing the plethora of nationwide protests that had been cropping up in response to the seemingly endless police killings and other unfair treatment of minorities across the country.

“2020 was a year that was rocked by so many tragedies, and with so many Black and brown people murdered by the police,” Quashie said. “We also witnessed a record breaking response of people standing in solidarity in their fight for social justice.”

Founder John Quashie (Courtesy of JustUs/John Quashie)

“But those record numbers of people turning out to protest brought about a certain level of chaos, confusion and disorganization. The JustUs app was conceived out of trying to streamline and provide a vetted source of information for anyone wanting to get involved in social justice in terms of joining a movement — someone who might be curious about the exact dates and locations where demonstrations and rallies are taking place,” Quashie continued.

JustUs has been a strictly grassroots movement with Quashie personally providing most of the funding for the startup operation. A GoFundMe page has provided some assistance, and he and his team are currently in the process of engaging investors.

