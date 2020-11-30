Cardi B apologizes after hosting 37 people for Thanksgiving dinner
Cardi B is receiving backlash for hosting dozens of people in her home over the holidays.
As COVID-19 cases rise across the country many families are keeping their holiday gatherings intimate, but not the Grammy-winning rapper. She’s taking some heat after alerting her followers that she gathered more than 30 adults and children for Thanksgiving, and has since issued an apology.
On Sunday she posted to Twitter:
“Sorry my bad wasn’t trying to make nobody feel bad.I just had my family in my home for the first time and it felt so good & uplifted me,” wrote Cardi. “I spent soo much money getting every1 tested but it felt worth it.I wasnt trying to offend no1.”
The “Bodak Yellow” star says she went above and beyond to ensure all of her guests were tested and says she is tested regularly.
Though she boasted about hosting a total of 37 people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention large gatherings held inside pose a greater risk for spreading the virus.
So when she initially tweeted, “12kids and 25 adults over the holidays.It was lit !!,” it appears she may have thought she was being safe.
But social media users quickly pointed out she was being irresponsible.
“i hope it was worth it for you and those 25 adults and 12 kids,” said one Twitter user who commented under Cardi’s post. “i truly hope it was because i can promise you it’s not worth it to everyone else who is affected by your poor choices aka the healthcare workers who you will run to when you’re sick.”
It is unclear when Cardi tested her guests but according to Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus task force coordinator, if you traveled for the holiday, you must get tested.
“If your family traveled, you have to assume that you were exposed and you became infected,” Birx said to CBS.
