Cardi B calls out Wiz Khalifa after taking offense to tweet about Grammys

Rap darling Cardi B took offense at what Wiz Khalifa had to say in a quick Twitter Q&A the fellow emcee conducted the day next year’s Grammy Award nominations were announced.

“As a Grammy nominated artist I know how it feels. Ni**as always think its unfair until they get their turn,” he wrote. “Just keep workin and that time’ll come through.” In his next missive, he said, “I felt like I got throughly [sic] robbed for See You Again. Haven’t been bacc since, but when tha time comes ima have a joint rolled and dope ass speech ready. And it’s Taylor Gang Or Die.”

Cardi B (left) and Wiz Khalifa are shown at January’s “The Road to F9” Global Fan Extravaganza at Maurice A. Ferre Park in Miami. She took offense to a recent tweet of his about the Grammys.(Photos by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Khalifa addressed several commenters’ questions and claims related to the awards, including the fact that the ceremony made a practice of airing the winners in hip-hop categories before the live show or during commercials.

“Yea that sh*t is crazy,” he shared. “Ni**as get all dressed up to find out ya shit got read during a commercial break.”

But it was a seemingly passing comment that upset Cardi when Khalifa replied to a tweet from a fan opining that “Cardi winning a Grammy when Nicki Minaj didn’t is the biggest proof that they don’t know a sh*t bout music.”

Said Khalifa in response: “Most self made artists have this problem.”

Cardi then joined the exchange by posting a four-year-old direct message from the “Black and Yellow” rapper in which he congratulated her.

“Don’t stray away from the things that are important to you and make you you,” he wrote. “Your [sic] doing a great job and the way you address things is admirable. Keep your light shining and don’t let others take it. Peace and love.”

“This was Nikkas in my dms in 2016!” Cardi wrote. “They really support you when you grinding at the bottom then it’s a different story when you make it!”

She then tweeted: “I don’t understand why ni**as entertain tweets that pit successful women against each other? Ya not tired of that? Specially when ya was rooting hard when a b**ch was at the bottom.”

Khalifa seemed to take a light-hearted approach in his reply to her tweet of his message, saying, “Damn that wuz good advice. I still support u. Nothings changed. Your [sic] self made in my book as well.”

When a fan implied that he shouldn’t have engaged with Cardi, he wrote, “I just don’t want a Cardi/ Wiz war goin on for no reason.”

