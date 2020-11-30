NY officials shut down 400-person ‘illegal bottle club’ party

Four people were arrested, including the DJ, for violating rules set to prevent the spread of coronavirus when deputies shut down the event.

In New York City, police officers shut down a party of hundreds and placed four organizers under arrest over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

A tweet shared by @NYCSHERIFF revealed at least 393 patrons violated emergency orders when they paid to attend a party amid the coronavirus pandemic. The organizers were charged with multiple offenses, including breaking health and alcohol beverage control laws. The venue nor hosts did not have a liquor license.

In photos uploaded by law enforcement, dozens of partygoers are shown in a large crowd. There is also an image showcasing multiple bottles of tequila, vodka, and whiskey.

11/28/20 @ 0245 HRS: Deputy Sheriffs shut down illegal bottle club @ 202 West 36th St, NY: 393+ people, violation of emergency orders, no liquor license, warehousing liquor, 4 organizers charged with offenses for penal, health, alcohol beverage control laws & arrest warrant. pic.twitter.com/5zXIwuRkrG — NYC SHERIFF (@NYCSHERIFF) November 28, 2020

According to the New York Times, of the nearly 400 people in attendance, few wore masks or face coverings. Sheriff Joseph Fucito did not confirm how officials were made aware of the event.

In total, four people, including the D.J. were charged with violating rules meant to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. This is only one of several recent large events shut down by police as the country continues to battle the pandemic.

theGrio reported a sex club in New York City was shut down after getting complaints just last weekend. Two people were arrested for organizing the events and may face fines of $15,000. Over Halloween weekend, police in Brooklyn shut down a warehouse party with almost 400 attendees and issued summonses to eight people. More than 100 people wore costumes but according to the report, none wore masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to the city’s official website, the largest approved non-essential gathering is 25 guests, only in areas marked in the “Yellow Zone.” In neighborhoods marked “Orange Zone,” only ten guests are allowed while gatherings of all sizes are banned in the “Red Zone.” As punishment, “any individual who encourages, promotes or organizes mass gatherings may be fined up to $15,000/day.”

NBC NY reported today, Gov. Andrew Cuomo initiated emergency hospital procedures statewide.

“Literally every region is dealing with a hospital issue now,” Cuomo said, according to the report. He continued “We’re going to have a problem in the hospitals, I’m telling you that right now. It’s going to be a serious situation.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported New York City recorded 15,293 cases of coronavirus in the last seven days and the entire state saw 30,237 in the same time frame.

