New York police shut down underground sex club party

Two people at the sex club were arrested for organizing the events and face fines of $15,000

Loading the player...

A sex club in New York City was shut down on Sunday morning after flouting New York’s COVID-19 guidelines, according to the Daily News.

Officers went to the club after getting complaints via 311. They found multiple mattresses, boxes of condoms, and a buffet.

Read More: Starz drops trailer for women-directed stripper drama ‘P-Valley’

Queens Sex Club shut down for a 80 people sex orgy? Man people sure love to have sexy time in a pandemic #NYC 🥴 November 23, 2020

According to the Daily News, there were 80 people in the club without masks, and those people did not follow social distancing protocols. The officers said there were three couples having sex in a back room.

(via the New York City Sheriff’s Office)

The club, called Caligula New York, is located in the Astoria neighborhood in Queens. It is a self-proclaimed swingers club that rents out rooms for sex. Signs inside the location said, “wild ones cum to play,” according to the Daily News.

Two people were arrested for organizing the events and may face fines of $15,000. Many people on Twitter reacted to the news of the shutdown with incredulity.

Reading about the 'swinger sex club' in Queens…. YECH !! ;P

– REALLY ?!?!? 😬 — NYC Taxi Talk.. "Mr. Kraken…. On Steroids !!" (@talk_nyc) November 22, 2020

In July, one user wrote, “The swingers bar down the street from me is still having sex parties during a pandemic. Astoria is really doing the most during coronavirus.” The tweet was in reference to Caligula New York.

The swingers bar down the street from me is still having sex parties during a pandemic



Astoria is really doing the most during coronavirus 🙄 — elena ilana alana alina elana (not) (@lenibriscoe) July 31, 2020

Many New York City sex clubs began reopening in the summer after months of being shut down. They had new COVID-19 guidelines in place to create maximum safety for patrons.

For example, the New Society For Wellness (NSFW) sex club in SOHO reopened in June, and patrons were only allowed to mingle with people they brought with them. They were given temperature checks and asked to sanitize everything they used, according to the New York Post.

Read More: About 90K sex abuse claims filed in Boy Scouts bankruptcy

“We had to figure out how to do this in the safest way possible, where no one feels at risk or in danger, but can still enjoy themselves,” said NSFW founder Daniel Saynt to the Post.

After a huge spike in cases, New York City has recently decided to shut down schools. More restrictions may soon follow, according to NBC.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

