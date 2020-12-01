Lil Wayne, more celebs face backlash over mask-less birthday party for Reginae

The 1990s and 2000s themed event drew a large crowd in Atlanta for Reginae Carter and featured performances from Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz and more.

Reginae Carter celebrated her 22 birthday in style with a large star-studded party despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The young socialite hosted a 1990s and early 2000s themed bash at an Atlanta venue on Sunday. In photos and videos of the event posted on social media, guests all appear to dress on-theme, however, did not wear protective face masks or follow social distancing guidelines.

Reginae Carter (screenshot via Instagram @colormenae_)

“The Mayor’s advisory mask mandate and orders on gathering remain in effect,” a spokesperson for Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said to CNN in a statement. “However, State Orders — which supersede decisions made at the local level — currently allow bars and venues to remain open.”

Her father Lil Wayne performed at the party as well as rappers 2 Chainz, Juvenile, and DJ Mannie Fresh. The birthday girl shared photos of her celebration on Instagram.

“Last night was mad real !! Thanks to my boyfriend for throwing me this amazing party ! Thanks to my parents for the juvenile and Mannie connect (legendary ) and I wanna thank everybody who came and partied with me,” she wrote.

On social media, users called out the event for posing a threat in a pandemic. Real Housewives of Atlanta star and musician Kandi Burruss shared festive photos on Instagram. The comments immediately flooded with people questioning the safety of the event.

One comment wrote “Nice during a deadly pandemic like wtf is wrong with y’all like seriously.”

Another user added “COVID just doesn’t exist for these people.. this is just stupid.”

Carter is not the only celebrity to face backlash for hosting a large event. theGrio reported Cardi B issued an apology after she faced criticism for a large Thanksgiving holiday dinner.

“Sorry my bad wasn’t trying to make nobody feel bad.I just had my family in my home for the first time and it felt so good & uplifted me,” wrote the “Bodak Yellow” rapper. “I spent soo much money getting every1 tested but it felt worth it. I wasn’t trying to offend no1.”

