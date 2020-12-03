Authorities investigating Florida attorney for registering to vote in Georgia

In the video, he gave legal advice to a crowd of Florida Republicans about finding loopholes

An attorney from Florida is now at the center of a state investigation after it was alleged to election officials that he not only attempted to register to vote in Georgia but other instructed other Florida Republicans on how to do the same.

According to reports, in a Facebook Live video, Bill Price could clearly be seen speaking to Bay County GOP members in Florida on Nov. 7th. In the video, he gave legal advice to the crowd about finding legal loopholes while also conceding that any lawsuits challenging the presidential race results were likely to fail.

“I’d love to tell you that there are legal avenues for success in the courts, but as a realist and as a lawyer myself, I know that that’s just not going to happen,” Price explained.

“We absolutely have to hold the Senate and we have to start fighting back, and we have to do whatever it takes,” he continued. “And if that means changing your address for the next two months, so be it. I’m doing that. I’m moving to Georgia and I’m gonna fight and I want you all to fight with me.”

Although the post has since been deleted, Tuesday afternoon Channel 2 investigative reporter Nicole Carr was able to screen record the nearly hour-long video right before it was removed from the internet.

“If that means changing your address for the next two months,so be it.I’m doing that. I’m moving to Georgia.”Our 6 investigation reveals deleted video-a FL attorney telling GOP members how to move to GA,vote in runoffs. It’s illegal.There’s more,& an investigation @wsbtv #gapol pic.twitter.com/or2PgWQrT1 — Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) December 2, 2020

In the damaging footage, the attorney shares that he’s moving to his brother’s address in Hiram, Georgia so that he can register to vote in the January runoff. He then repeatedly spelled out his brother’s name and address so members of the group can jot it down and seemingly do the same. In the same video, you can hear some crowd members repeating the address in the background while others scribble it.

“We can truly register at that address?” one woman asks, to which Price responds, “Sure.”

“And can it be anywhere in the state of Georgia you can register?” inquires another woman. “So if you’ve got cousins, dogs, cats that live somewhere else, it doesn’t need to be one particular county?”

“Yep,” Price answers. “This is going to be a statewide election on Jan. 5th. I’m gonna be voting for Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.”

Screenshot of WSBTV news report | WSBTV.com

“If they need a driver’s license, I’m going to get a driver’s license. If they need mail, I’m going to have mail there,” he boldly declared. “We have to win that election in Georgia, and so I’m moving to my brother’s house in Hiram, Georgia and I’m registering to vote. And we are going to win that election in January.”

“That’s what needs to be done. If you don’t want to do it, fine. Might as well move to Venezuela now‚” he concluded. “Get used to that lifestyle, cause that’s what’s coming.”

