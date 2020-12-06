Mayweather set to box against Logan Paul

The pay-per-view event will cost $24.99 for the first 1 million buyers

Floyd Mayweather Jr. took to Instagram on Sunday to announce a boxing exhibition set for Feb. 20 against YouTuber Logan Paul.

According to Fanmio, the pay-per-view event will cost $24.99 for the first 1 million buyers. The price will then continue to increase closer to the date. Starting Feb. 11, the package will cost $69.99.

In November, Paul said in an interview with TMZ that he would beat the boxing champion in a street fight and claimed that he would fight Mayweather “anytime, anywhere, anyplace.”

“Let me tell you this, if I caught Floyd in a real fight, street fight, whoop his a—! No question,” Paul said. “MMA? Octagon? Whoop his a—!”

Mayweather’s last boxing match was in 2017 against UFC fighter Connor McGregor. Mayweather defeated the Irishman. McGregor called for a rematch earlier this year after mentioning that he received praise from notable names in the boxing world.

It was a great contest, just watched it back!

Early rounds all mine, and even later rounds when legs where gone, I still outlanded him.

I received my credit from many notable names in the boxing world, which I was thankful for.

None more so than from Mike.

Excited for part 2. https://t.co/ysL9NNnFsO — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 18, 2020

Paul is the brother of Jake Paul, who knocked out former NBA player Nate Robinson after two rounds during their bout at the Mike Tyson v. Roy Jones Jr. boxing match on Nov. 28.

If Floyd mayweather loses to Logan Paul during black history month 2021 might be worse than 2020 https://t.co/KEpNwWN6Xq — John (@iam_johnw) December 6, 2020

The news of the fight began trending on Twitter. A user @iam_johnw tweeted, “If Floyd Mayweather loses to Logan Paul during Black History Month, 2021 might be worse than 2020.”

Looking forward to this. Nate same body type as Floyd. Paul is younger and has lived in the spotlight, can handle the pressure. Floyd has never faced a fighter like this. https://t.co/Rzqmcpj6ke — Russillo (@ryenarussillo) December 6, 2020

Ryen A. Russillo said that Mayweather has never faced a fighter like Paul.

For anyone who thought 2021 was going to be any less ridiculous than this year, Floyd Mayweather announces an exhibition boxing bout vs. Logan Paul for Feb. 20. https://t.co/fbbMVUnQzp — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) December 6, 2020

USA Today reporter Mike Bohn criticized the news, saying, “For anyone who thought 2021 was going to be any less ridiculous than this year, Floyd Mayweather announces an exhibition boxing bout.”

