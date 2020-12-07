Dionne Warwick shuts down ‘naysayers’ who question Twitter account

'This is for all of you tweeters who have decided that I'm not tweeting my own stuff to you'

Loading the player...

If you were ever under the impression that Dionne Warwick isn’t the mastermind behind her viral Twitter account, the legendary singer has now come forward to clarify that you were mistaken.

“Came here to find foolishness in my replies. I am rushing to into an interview and this is the last time I’m saying this,” she captioned a Tweet she posted Monday.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 10: Dionne Warwick performs onstage at Le Chalet at L’Avenue at Saks on December 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Saks Fifth Avenue)

READ MORE: Dionne Warwick, Chance The Rapper’s hilarious tweets go viral

In the accompanying video, the radiant 79-year-old starts with the greeting, “Well, hello!” and then goes on to explain, “This is for all of you tweeters who have decided that I’m not tweeting my own stuff to you.”

“I want you to know I am, and I’m getting very, very, very good at it,” she continues. “You see, I have a wonderful niece, her name is Brittany. And she said, ‘Aunt Dionne, you’ll have a lot of fun if you get on this with me.’ I said, ‘Okay. Teach me how to do it.’ And she did, and I am doing it.”

“So, that should quell all of you naysayers,” she concludes. “And if it doesn’t, deal with it.”

Came here to find foolishness in my replies. I am rushing to into an interview and this is the last time I’m saying this. Thanks. pic.twitter.com/En49BaoGRK — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 7, 2020

READ MORE: 5 members of gospel-singing family get COVID-19 after virtual concert

As we previously reported, Saturday evening, Warwick found herself trending after her tweet to Chance The Rapper went viral.

“Hi, @chancetherapper. If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name?” the 79-year-old singer asked. “I cannot stop thinking about this.”

The 27-year-old Chicago native responds, “Sorry I’m still freaking out that u know who I am. This is amazing.”

He humbly followed up in his next tweet, saying, “I will be whatever you wanna call me Ms. Warwick. God bless you.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

