Dionne Warwick, Chance The Rapper’s hilarious tweets go viral

'Hey, Twitter! It's the Queen of Social Media,' said Dionne Warwick

Legendary singer Dionne Warwick found herself trending on Saturday night after her tweet to Chance The Rapper went viral.

“Hi, @chancetherapper. If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name?” the 79-year-old singer asked. “I cannot stop thinking about this.”

The 27-year-old Chicago native responded, “Sorry I’m still freaking out that u know who I am. This is amazing.”

He humbly followed up in his next tweet, saying, “I will be whatever you wanna call me Ms. Warwick. God bless you.”

The GRAMMY-award- winning singer then tweeted a message to The Weeknd noting that his name is “not even spelled correctly.”

“If you have ‘the’ in your name I’m coming for you. I need answers today.” She then proudly proclaimed, “I am now Dionne the Singer.”

Damon Elliott, producer, singer and Warwick’s youngest son, responded to his mother’s tweet threatening to take her phone and replace it once the quarantine ended.

“Time to go back to a flip phone,” Elliott tweeted.

Warwick has been embracing Twitter and posting hilarious tweets which has earned her a new loyal following. On December 2, her team tweeted on her behalf after she was asked to purchase a Play Station 5 game console: “To the person who tweeted at Ms. Warwick asking for the PS5…She says no. – DW Team.”

Warwick’s Twitter banter has won over people. Fans have praised her as a worthy follow and she dubbed herself the “Queen of Social Media.”

