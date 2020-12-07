Adriana Diaz, Jericka Duncan to anchor CBS Weekend News

'Duncan and Diaz will continue to enhance CBS News’ coverage of the most important stories of our time,' says Kim Goodwin, executive vice president of News for CBS News

The CBS Weekend News is about to have a lot more flavor now they’ve announced national correspondents Jericka Duncan and Adriana Diaz as their news anchors.

According to the official announcement made by CBS News president and senior executive producer Susan Zirinsky, “Jericka Duncan and Adriana Diaz are outstanding journalists with extensive reporting experience,” said Zirinsky. “Adriana’s reporting has spanned China, North Korea, and Latin America to today’s coverage of COVID-19’s devastating impact on the nation. Jericka has distinguished herself in reporting the toughest, highest-profile stories that have hit the courts and gripped the country, including the trials of Harvey Weinstein, Bill Cosby, and Breonna Taylor.”

Left to right: CBS news anchors Adriana Diaz, Jericka Duncan. Photo: CBS News

Despite the fantastic news, the network is still committed to following COVID-19 guidelines as the country prepares itself for a potentially deadly second wave. Diaz will be the anchor of the Saturday broadcast from Chicago, and Duncan will anchor on Sundays from New York.

Duncan, whose first broadcast aired on December 6, will be the Sunday anchor from New York. Diaz will make her first broadcast on Saturday, December 12, from Chicago as the Saturday anchor. After the holiday season is over, both anchors will assume their permanent time slots in January.

Jericka Duncan is an Emmy-nominated journalist based in New York who joined the CBS network in 2013. Duncan most recently reported from Pennsylvania for the 2020 presidential election and had the opportunity to interview Tamika Palmer, the mother of Breonna Taylor, after Louisville’s city agreed to settle in the family’s wrongful death lawsuit.

Adriana Diaz is a CBS News national correspondent based in Chicago who joined the network in 2012. She recently reported from inside COVID-19 wards, Chicago gun violence, and the Flint water crisis. Diaz spent a month reporting on the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, and was part of the CBS News team that won an Emmy for the primetime documentary “39 Days,” surrounding the Parkland student movement.

“In this 24/7 news cycle, we are thrilled to have such strong journalists leading the CBS WEEKEND NEWS,” says Kim Godwin, executive vice president of News for CBS News. “Duncan and Diaz will continue to enhance CBS News’ coverage of the most important stories of our time.”

The CBS WEEKEND NEWS is a national broadcast featuring the latest headlines, original reporting and in-depth pieces that add context and perspective to the world’s events.

