Keke Palmer shares acne makeup tutorial after revealing PCOS diagnosis

In a revealing and powerful Instagram post last week, actress and TV personality Keke Palmer shared a makeup-free selfie detailing her battle with acne and the resultant scarring. After a huge response and by the request of her many fans, this morning she shared another post, this time an Acne Makeup Coverage tutorial video.

(Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for BET)

Palmer bravely let the world into her battle with polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) and is using her platform not only to shed a light on the syndrome but to let others who may have it or struggle with acne, in general, know that they are not alone. PCOS is common, affecting one to ten women of childbearing age, and is caused by an imbalance of reproductive hormones. The syndrome has many symptoms, but one of its most common symptoms is acne.

In her video, Palmer shares not only her own make-up tutorial but dives into her history battling acne and the many remedies she has tried over the years.

In the video and its coordinating caption, Palmer warns fans to not let people’s comments try to sway them or force them into purchasing random products, and offers transparency into what works for her while acknowledging that it is all “trial and error.” She even includes a written list of every product she uses in the video.

At the end of her post, Palmer hints at doing more videos in the future, which, if the glowing comments and million-plus views on the post are any indication, fans would support. Head over to Keke’s Instagram page to hear more about PCOS, her make-up routine, and listen to her share some hilarious stories.

