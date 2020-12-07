Letitia Wright deletes social media following backlash over anti-vaxx tweet

The actress shared the controversial tweet last Thursday and has since come under fire

Another day, another Twitter controversy. Letitia Wright, star of Black Panther and most recently, Small Axe, has deleted her social media after backlash over an anti-vaxx tweet she shared.

Last week she tweeted a video from the Youtube channel, Off the Table, which almost immediately got her fans’ attention and concern.

The video from Off the Table is all about the COVID-19 vaccinations, specifically questioning their legitimacy and essentially undermining the medical industry’s hard work as they try their best to help us get past this truly devastating disease.

Wright originally shared the video on Twitter. While at no point did she explicitly cite or endorse the views expressed in the video, it still has caught plenty of attention and disappointment from the world, sparking pretty intense backlash in mere minutes.

According to Variety, Letitia’s entire Twitter account has been deleted, as well as her Instagram account. However, before she deleted her profile, she did respond to the backlash on Friday in a series of tweets.

In her first tweet, she seemingly doubled down, saying, “If you don’t conform to popular opinions. but ask questions and think for yourself….you get canceled.” Later, she changed her tune explaining, “my intention was not to hurt anyone, my ONLY intention of posting the video was it raised my concerns with what the vaccine contains and what we are putting in our bodies…Nothing else.”

Another Marvel Cinematic Universe actor, Don Cheadle, even reacted on his Twitter account. Making his stance clear, he stated, “I would never defend anybody posting this. but I still won’t throw her away over it.”

The shared video “COVID-19 VACCINE, SHOULD WE TAKE IT?” covered a range of topics beyond COVID-19, from questioning factual information on climate change and even expressing transphobic ideals. YouTube has since taken down the video, as it violated the website’s terms of service.

