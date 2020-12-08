Biden lays out three-point plan to combat coronavirus

Here is what the first 100 days of the Biden's administration's response to COVID-19 will look like

President-elect Joe Biden has announced a three-point plan to combat the coronavirus pandemic within the first 100 days of his administration.

“Masking, vaccinations, opening schools. These are the three key goals for my first 100 days,” Biden said, speaking from his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, Fox News reports. “I’m absolutely convinced that in 100 days we can change the course of the disease and change life in America for the better.”

Biden says he will issue a nationwide mask mandate. Although most states already have them to varying degrees, the following dozen states do not enforce the mask policy recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC): Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Tennessee.

“[I’m] signing an order on day one to require masks where I can under the law, like federal buildings, interstate travel on planes, trains, and buses,” Biden said. “I’ll also be working with the governors and mayors to do the same in their states and their cities. We’re going to require masks wherever possible.”

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden leaves the Queen Theater after announcing the members of his health policy team, including his pick for secretary of Health and Human Services, Xavier Becerra, on December 08, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. With the novel coronavirus pandemic continuing to ravage the country with daily records for infections and deaths, members of Biden’s health team said they will make fighting COVID-19 the priority. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

In addition to making it a mandate, Biden has challenged America to “help yourself, your family, your community. Whatever your politics or point of view — mask up for 100 days after we take office. A hundred days to make a difference. It’s not a political statement — it’s a patriotic act.”

The second phase, vaccinations, will also be a requirement, something he says his “team will help get at least 100 million COVID-19 vaccine shots into the arms of Americans in 100 days.”

According to BuzzFeed, a transition team official later clarified that statement, saying it would be 50 million Americans vaccinated because a vaccine from Pfizer that is expected to gain approval by the Food and Drug Administration in the next few days requires two shots per person.

Lastly, the President-elect said students returning to school are dependent on Congress providing sufficient funding for their protection and that of teachers, and campus staff.

As reported by The Oregonian, Biden’s efforts were praised by the American Federation of Teachers, which has been championing the safety of students and their teachers throughout the pandemic.

“All I can say is hallelujah,” union president Randi Weingarten said. “We finally have a president-elect who understands that we need resources and strong public health measures in order to reopen school buildings.”

