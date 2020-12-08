Kellyanne Conway signs multi-million dollar deal for new memoir: report

The 'True First Lady of Trump's America' is also expected to receive tens of millions more from the movie rights

This week it’s been reported that Kellyanne Conway has finalized a multi-million dollar deal to write an “unvarnished, eye-popping” tell-all memoir about her controversial tenure as Trump’s closest White House advisor.

According to reports, an insider has alleged that several members of the outgoing president’s inner circle are “quaking in their boots.” They fear that the memoir will blow the lid off of what really took place behind the scenes.

Conway is also speculated to have received the largest advance ever for a Trump tell-all, eclipsing the whopping $2 million paid to former national security adviser John Bolton.

WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 06: Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Donald Trump, speaks to reporters outside of the West Wing of the White House on August 6, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

And the opportunities don’t just stop at a book deal. An insider says the 53-year-old who has been dubbed the ‘True First Lady of Trump’s America‘ is also expected to receive tens of millions more from the movie rights.

Conway initially sparked rumors of a book deal after she stepped down from her senior counselor role on the eve of August’s Republican National Convention.

“In time I will announce future plans,” she announced in a statement, citing the desire to spend more time with her family as the reason for her resignation. “For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama.”

The Daily Mail alleges, “her upcoming book is also expected to lay bare the devastating rift between Conway and her husband George and rebellious 16-year-old daughter Claudia – both vocal Trump critics – that drove her to quit.”

But when the publication directly contacted her for a statement, she responded, “I don’t have any comment.”

