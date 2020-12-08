Trump, Kamala Harris most-tweeted-about man and woman of 2020

Trump was the most-tweeted-about person globally; Joe Biden followed. Harris was the only woman on the top-10 list.

Outgoing President Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris were the most-tweeted-about man and woman in 2020.

Trump was the most tweeted about person worldwide in 2020, with President-elect Joe Biden following.

Harris, the California senator, was the only woman to appear in the top 10 of most-tweeted-about people.

President Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are the most-mentioned man and woman on Twitter this year, according to reports. (Photos by Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images and Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Her tweet in which she called Biden after the 2020 election was called for the Democratic Party was one of the most-liked tweets this year.

The 2020 Year in Review report from Twitter has been released annually for ten years. In it, the social media giant recaps trends that occurred on the platform the previous 12 months.

“But 2020 is different,” according to Twitter. “The world saw heartbreaking loss but also tremendous courage. How do we possibly recap a year like this? By turning our attention to how we all got through it together: the ways we kept ourselves entertained, the changes we made, and the messages of support that we shared with each other.”

The most-retweeted tweet is also the most liked tweet worldwide: the announcement of the passing of Chadwick Boseman.

The second most-liked tweet came from former President Barack Obama when he shared his condolences on the passing of NBA great Kobe Bryant and his teen-prodigy daughter, Gianna.

Twitter wrote it would “come as no surprise” that the top hashtag of the year was #COVID19, which, along with other variations, was tweeted nearly 400 million times.

They noted that Twitter habits changed this year because of quarantine. There were more tweets about TV and movies this year than in the past.

The second-most-tweeted hashtag of the year was #BlackLivesMatter, and George Floyd was the third most-tweeted-about person globally in 2020.

The site notes that tweets expressing gratitude for doctors, teachers and essential workers were also high in 2020, no doubt due to the coronavirus pandemic. The phrase #essentialworker was used more than 17 million times this year.

