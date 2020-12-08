Mariah Carey’s Apple TV+ Christmas special hits No. 1 in 100 countries

Apparently, all we want for Christmas is more Mariah Carey! After debuting her new Apple TV+ Christmas Special last week, Carey is back to breaking more records 30 years into her already impressive career.

In her hit special, Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special, Carey is called upon by Santa to help with a “holiday cheer crisis” in the North Pole. According to sources close to AppleTV, the special is already No.1 in over 100 countries.

Not only does the special have Carey’s signature hits to help with viewership, but it is filled with star-power, with appearances from Jennifer Hudson, Ariana Grande, Billy Eichner, Snoop Dogg, Tiffany Haddish, and more.

The soundtrack is doing well for Carey as well. The album includes new versions of Carey’s original Christmas songs and interpretations of other Christmas classics. In true MC fashion, the soundtrack broke an Apple Music record, capturing the largest number of first-day streams for a Holiday album.

The lead single, “Oh Santa! (feat. Jennifer Hudson & Ariana Grande) has already become a viral hit. Featuring a much buzzed about whistle tone section with Grande and Carey, the song has topped the Apple Music charts, while the music video just passed 15 million views on YouTube.

Her signature hit, “All I Want for Christmas is You”, is also doing well, already reaching No. 2 on the Hot 100 charts this week.

It’s been a landmark year for Carey, as the fall also saw the release of her best-selling memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, which debuted to rave reviews. She also dropped her album, The Rarities, to coincide with the book, featuring previously unreleased songs from her massive catalogue.

30 years in, Mimi does not seem like she is stopping anytime soon. Now, she’s here in December to do what she does best: Spread Christmas cheer in her signature and classic M.C. way.

