Teyana Taylor’s daughter Junie performs ‘Body’ challenge

Look out, we may have a new young star in our midst who just happens to be the daughter of a current R&B hit-maker! Teyana Taylor’s daughter Junie performed the ‘Body” challenge on Instagram and it’s taking the internet by storm.

Teyana Taylor (Credit: Getty Images)

Megan Thee Stallion’s latest viral hit is “Body” from her much anticipated first studio album, Good News. On the eve of the album’s release, Meg dropped a music video for her single “Body”, which almost immediately became an internet sensation.

TikTok dances followed, and now there is a “Body” challenge trending on Twitter, where fans recreate the iconic dance movies from the video. The “Body” challenge is one of many viral TikTok dances, with one of the most popular being “Savage”, another Megan Thee Stallion hit record.

Born Iman “Junie” Tayla Shumpert Jr. on December 15, 2015, Taylor’s four-year-old with husband Iman Shumpert is now trending after recently recreating the challenge. The re-post by The Shade Room already has over 600,000 likes with fans commenting on their support for both Taylor and Junie.

theGrio reported that Taylor recently made headlines with a surprise announcement of retiring from the music industry. Feeling “underrated”, “overlooked” and tired of getting “the shorter end of the stick”, the singer took to Instagram Live to express her disappointment, frustrations, and her truth, while highlighting her problems with her label, Def Jam.

“Y’all save money in so many different areas so why don’t you take that money and actually put it into some motherf—ing marketing,” she said. “I don’t get the same treatment that every artist gets, no matter what label you’re on.”

While she expressed her wish to stop performing for herself, she did reassure fans that she wants to continue to work for other artists through choreography and direction. While many fans have reached out in support, hopefully, Taylor finds the peace and comfort she’s seeking.

