Jackée Harry to join ‘Days of Our Lives’ next year

Jackée Harry teased that her character had a daughter and there 'ain't nothin but trouble'

Loading the player...

Jackée Harry is taking her talents to Days of Our Lives. The actress is set to join the cast of the long-running NBC soap opera in 2021 and we’re here for it.

Read More: ‘Days of Our Lives’ star Melissa Reeves slammed over anti-BLM stance

The beloved actress who starred in 227 and Sister Sister will play a new character on the juicy saga that began its prolific 56-season run back in 1965.

(Photo by Paul A. Hebert/Getty Images for BET)

“Paulina” is described as a”successful and outspoken” woman who hopes to reconnect with family in Salem and is connected to the Carvers.

“Oh, she’s FABulous,” she told Today With Hoda & Jenna Tuesday. ”You know I’m playing a fabulous woman, you know that. But I don’t want to give away the storyline because it’s a brand new storyline [featuring] African Americans. They have been at the forefront of hiring minorities, they have a lot of diversity on Days of Our Lives. I don’t want to give away the storyline but I have a daughter and you know there ain’t nothing but trouble in River City.”

.@JackeeHarry joins us to announce that she will be joining the cast of NBC’s “Days of our Lives.” She also discusses her upcoming holiday film “A Christmas For Mary.” pic.twitter.com/75bKTsZj8e December 8, 2020

Read More: OWN’s ‘David Makes Man’ announces new cast and directors for new season

Harry is currently starring in A Christmas for Mary, a new holiday film from OWN. In the film that also features Vivica A. Fox, she plays the mother of a journalist (Morgan Dixon) who travels through time to learn about her father. A Christmas for Mary, which debuts tonight at 9 p.m. The Christmas film revolves around a journalist (Morgan Dixon) who goes on a journey through time to learn more about her father.

Harry is expected to make her big debut in March.

This won’t be the first time the actress has dabbled in soap operas. She made her television debut in 1983 as Lily Mason on Another World and kept the role for three years.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

