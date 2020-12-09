K. Michelle says it ‘hurts’ creating music without ‘mentor’ R. Kelly

K. Michelle said R. Kelly has a 'sickness' but that she was not defending him from his sexual assault allegations

In a series of tweets, K. Michelle said it “hurts” creating music without “mentor” R. Kelly.

The singer and Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star has consistently cited Kelly as a mentor for her, and is apparently struggling without him as she works on new music for her new album.

I swear if Rob was here so many of my musical questions would be answered. If you have a mentor u need to learn as much musically as possible, but I took so days of learning for granted never knowing this would happen to him December 9, 2020

Michelle tweeted her series of thoughts out in the early morning on Wednesday, which immediately gained attention. Her first tweet stated, “I swear if Rob was here so many of my musical questions would be answered. If you have a mentor u need to learn as much musically as possible, but I took so days of learning for granted never knowing this would happen to him.”

She later went on to clarify, “Once again I’m not defending single soul. Wrong is wrong but within separating the man from the music, musically I’ve trusted him my whole career and now it’s time to trust my own self”. Michelle, of course, is referencing Kelly’s incredibly controversial and highly reported sexual assault allegations dating back to 2002.

theGrio has reported that Kelly is currently at Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago after facing 18 federal counts in 2019 that contain allegations of child pornography and hush money payments. The charges involved five minors. Kelly has made three requests to be released from jail which have all been denied.

The allegations were highlighted in Lifetime’s Peabody Award-winning, Surviving R. Kelly. Surviving R. Kelly originally aired in January 2019, with a second season that aired this past January. Andrea Kelly, Tamara Burke, Sparkle, Kitti Jones, and Wendy Williams appeared in the docu-series which wound up breaking Lifetime’s ratings record. It was the highest-rated program on the network in two years.

Michelle’s latest album, All Monsters are Human, dropped in January, and received mixed to positive reviews. In response to comments over her tweets, Michelle was still responding on Twitter to her critics at the time of publication. She insisted he had a “sickness” to one user on the social media app who insisted the jailed R&B singer was being held accountable.

Either way it’s a sickness. I know you people on the couch think you are psychiatrist but guess I ACTUALLY HAVE A WHOLE DEGREE IN PSYCHOLOGY from Florida A&M. It’s all wrong and it’s a sickness https://t.co/aXwoTAVzy8 — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) December 9, 2020

“No regrets I say what I say. Ain’t my fault people didn’t pay attention in elementary school and can’t comprehend that im not defending anyone. I’m talking about MY STORY, MY LIFE. No soul alive will take my God given rights 2feel,” she wrote.

No regrets I say what I say. Ain’t my fault people didn’t pay attention in elementary school and can’t comprehend that im not defending anyone. I’m talking about MY STORY, MY LIFE. No soul alive will take my God given rights 2feel. — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) December 9, 2020

She followed up her tweet with another that declared that “Im not God I dont have a heaven or hell 2put ANYBODY in.U won’t sit at home from ur couch& judge me on how I heal from my struggles.” She also claimed to have reached out to those who have alleged Kelly abused them.

“I’ve had conversations with some of the victims and offered my help but because I don’t POST it I don’t care? Wow. Y’all fav post themselves passing out gifts for clout everyday but that ain’t me! I NO LONGER HAVE SHIT TO PROVE ON AN APP!”

