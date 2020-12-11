Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five to be honored with Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award

Flash, the first to use a turntable as an instrument, is known for creating the scratches that became synonymous with hip-hop.

Hip-hop pioneers Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five will be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 63rd Grammy Awards next month.

The group — consisting of Flash, Melle Mel, Kidd Creole, Keef Cowboy, Scorpio and Rahiem — came together in the South Bronx in 1978 and released a single four years later, “The Message,” that is considered one of the most impactful hip-hop songs of all time.

The six-minute record, a haunting track that talked about poverty and socioeconomic issues in the South Bronx, solidified hip-hop as a voice of the disenfranchised, plus served as a musical entry point and inspiration for scores of future rappers, DJs and their fans.

In an Instagram post, Rahiem responded to the announcement. “I just learned Grandmaster Flash & the Furious 5 will be receiving the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2021 Grammys,” his post reads.

In a statement to HipHopDX, he added, “I didn’t know the Grammys knew we existed, but it’s very nice we weren’t forgotten and it’s a tremendous honor. It’s still sinking in, though, so when the feeling finally hits me, a celebration of some sort will commence.”

In 2002, “The Message” was added to the archives at the National Recording Registry. Five years later, in 2007, the group was the first hip-hop act to be inducted, by Jay-Z, into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Despite their early success and status as icons, tragedies did impact them group. In 1989, Keef Cowboy died of a drug overdose. In 2017, Kidd Creole was arrested for the fatal stabbing of a homeless man in New York City.

The 2021 Grammy Awards are scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 31 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Due to coronavirus concerns, the event will be a combination of live and virtual presentations.

They’re set to be hosted by The Daily Show‘s Trevor Noah.

