Jay-Z drops first products from cannabis brand Monogram

Jay-Z has launched his premium line of cannabis products called MONOGRAM.

The OG Handroll, Loosies Preroll Pack, and Flower are three of MONOGRAM’s distinctive products that comes in 2g or 4g jars.

According to a press release, the strain selection and cultivation process took 18 months, with MONOGRAM’s core principles of its products described in three words: dignity, care and consistency.

“Cannabis has been around for thousands of years, yet it is still an industry whose legacy of skilled craftsmanship is often overlooked,” Jay-Z, whose real name is Sean Carter, said in a statement to CNBC. “I created Monogram to give cannabis the respect it deserves by showcasing the tremendous hard work, time and care that go into crafting a superior smoke. Monogram products are next level when it comes to quality and consistency and we’re just getting started.”

The four different strains are labelled No. 01, No. 70, No. 88 and No. 96, with potency categorized as light, medium, and heavy. The prices of MONOGRAM ranges between $40 and $70.

Last year, Jay-Z was named chief brand strategist for Caliva, a California based cannabis company, theGrio reported,

The rapper’s music streaming service TIDAL released a MONOGRAM playlist called Sounds from the Grow Room that includes popular odes to marijuana, including “Kaya” from Bob Marley and the Wailers, “Brown Sugar” the title track of D’Angelo‘s debut album, the 90s hip hop stoner track “I Got Five On It” by the Luniz, Scarface’s “Mary Jane” and the Peter Tosh hit “Legalize It.” (We’re wondering where Rita Marley‘s classic ganja anthem “One Draw” is, hopefully someone will add that one, too.)

The billionaire mogul is also the new chief visionary officer at the cannabis company, Subversive Capital Acquisition Corp. The hip-hop star has been tapped to build a guide brand strategy and social equity ventures that will invest in Black and minority-owned marijuana businesses.

