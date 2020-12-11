Obama partners with ATTN: for new Instagram series about presidency

'I share the story of what inspired me to pursue public service.'

Barack Obama has a new series on Instagram.

The 44th U.S. president is partnering with ATTN for a five-part video series based on his best seller, “A Promised Land.”

”In my new book, A Promised Land, I share the story of what inspired me to pursue public service and the ups and downs in my first few years of my presidency, but I wanted to share some of the most important moments with you,” Obama said in the introduction of his series in a video shared on Instagram.

“That’s why I’m teaming up with ATTN: for a new series talking about some of the biggest moments that defined those years for me,” he continued.

A teaser of the series shows a segment on how Obama used hip-hop, specifically lyrics from Jay-Z’s “My 1st Song” and Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” — both about redefining and overcoming the odds — to motivate him on his 2008 campaign trail.

“Look, if you had one shot, or one opportunity to seize everything you ever wanted, in one moment, would you capture it, or just let it slip?” said Obama, reciting the intro to Em’s song.

According to PEOPLE Magazine, the series is intended to reach a younger demographic, seeing how Obama, America’s first Black president, has been an inspiration to Generations Y and Z.

“A Promised Land” will undoubtedly be one of the biggest presidential books in history, and we want to make sure that the stories and themes make their way to younger audiences,” ATTN: co-founder Matthew Segal said in a press release.

theGrio previously reported, “A Promised Land” has become the best selling presidential memoir to date, outperforming the sales of former presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush’s combined on its day one release.

In addition to being a recipient of the 2009 Nobel Peace Prize and serving two terms as president, Obama has two bestselling memoirs: “Dreams from My Father” and “The Audacity of Hope.”

