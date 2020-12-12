Ashanti and Keyshia Cole Verzuz battle cancelled

Ashanti said she has contracted COVID-19

Sadly, the highly-anticipated Verzuz between R&B queens Ashanti and Keyshia Cole will not take place on Saturday as planned.

According to a post from Ashanti, the singer has contracted COVID-19.

“Hey y’all I can’t believe I’m saying this but I tested positive for COVID-19. I’m ok and not in any pain. I’m actually down to do the verzuz from my house…we’re trying to figure it all out,” the Murder, Inc. star wrote on Instagram.

Fortunately, a new date has been set for the singers’ Verzuz battle. The Verzuz team announced on social media that the new date is Jan. 9, 2021.

“Unfortunately, we have to postpone tonight’s @Ashanti vs. @KeyshiaCole #VERZUZ. Ashanti tested positive for COVID-19 beforehand, and we cannot put anyone at risk in the process. First time this has struck us so close to showtime. We apologize to our incredible audience! Get well soon, Ashanti. Wear a mask, stay inside, and take COVID-19 seriously. It’s truly affecting our community,” the Instagram post from read.

Ashanti just knowssss my sis @KeyshiaCole gon win that’s why she got COVID allllllll of a sudden. #verzuzbattle — TT. (@tiaralatriice) December 12, 2020

Supporters of the two singers have been waiting for their epic battle for months. Earlier in the year, Cole hinted that she might be interested in a potential battle on Instagram.

“My fans sent me this [Timbaland], [Swizz Beatz]. [Ashanti]. Is this accurate?” she commented on a post that ranked her both her and Ashanti’s hits. And Cole didn’t stop there, she even tagged the Verzuz IG account.

After the announcement, some fans indicated that Jan. 9 was too far away, while others wondered why Ashanti didn’t simply do the battle from her home.

Hold up. Didn't #verzuz start with folks in separate homes because of COVID? That was the whole point. Prayers and light to sis Ashanti…just wondering aloud for my homegirls. December 12, 2020

One IG user complained, “My Saturday night plans down the drain.” Another user expressed concern for Ashanti’s health when he wrote, “Wow omg sis I’m sorry to hear this I’m going to PRAY FOR YOU SIS. YOU GOT THIS.”

The artists themselves were also looking forward to the big night and had begun selling Verzuz merch in anticipation of the popular competition.

