Ocasio-Cortez fires at Perdue over his trading of ‘well-timed stocks’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) argued Saturday on Twitter over the upcoming Georgia Senate runoffs.

The congresswoman urged Democrats to turn out to vote on Jan. 5 in favor of the two Democratic candidates — Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff — during a recent Instagram Live.

“If we win these races in Georgia, we’ll be able to get people COVID relief without the funny business,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “We win in Georgia, we can help transition this country to a $15 minimum wage.”

Later on, Perdue shared the article, saying, “@AOC, our offer still stands — come on down to Georgia, we’ll buy your ticket!” Perdue was mentioned speaking to AOC about the Green New Deal and climate change.

Ocasio-Cortez retweeted Perdue and mentioned the $1 million in stocks he sold, according to a November article in The New York Times.

“And what money are you going to buy that ticket with, Perdue?” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “The curiously ‘well-timed’ stocks you’ve cashed in on while in office?”

And what money are you going to buy that ticket with, Perdue?



The curiously “well-timed” stocks you’ve cashed in on while in office? https://t.co/oRqNuCQj7P — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 12, 2020

Perdue followed, saying, “I thought ‘free’ stuff was your thing? Either way, I’m in Georgia talking to voters. We’d love to have you.”

In a video shared by The Hill on Dec. 10, he reiterated the same message and called AOC his “favorite.” He also referred to her wanting “a Green New Deal without compromise.”

He followed, “I offered to buy AOC a plane ticket — come on down to Georgia, tell us Georgians all about that Green New Deal. She ain’t coming.”

Sen. David Perdue: "I offered to buy [AOC] a plane ticket — come on down to Georgia, tell us Georgians all about that Green New Deal." pic.twitter.com/r9OM9zctQ0 December 11, 2020

According to The Hill, Democrats believe that Perdue’s controversial stock trading during the pandemic will give Democratic candidates leverage.

“There’s this growing problem for both Loeffler and Perdue that they’re two of the richest members of Congress at a time when the economy is hurting and they haven’t been able to deliver new economic relief to their constituents,” said a Democratic strategist.

