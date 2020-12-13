Georgia man assaulted while campaigning for Democrats

'There aren't even words to explain how completely unacceptable this kind of violence is toward any human being,' said Jon Ossoff

Loading the player...

On Saturday morning, anger erupted at a “Get Out the Vote” rally in Georgia when a campaigner supporting U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock was targeted and attacked by a passerby, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

If you mean why they are going to protest/boycott the Runoff elections:



Powell and Tump allies told them to just stay home because it's rigged anyway.



It's important for Democrats in Georgia to ignore this and keep going to vote. Don't slack up. — Lonora Pryce (@LonoraPryce) December 12, 2020

Authorities said the incident took place around 10:40 a.m. as supporters of the two Democratic Senate candidates mingled along Hudson Bridge Road, about 20 miles from Atlanta, Georgia, carrying signs that encouraged voters to participate in the upcoming Jan. runoff elections.

“A passerby stopped and confronted a supporter with physical aggression,” Henry County police Capt. Randy Lee said in a statement. “The supporter suffered wounds to his face and head.”

Read More: Democrat Jon Ossoff advances to runoff election for U.S. Senate in Georgia

Channel 2 Action News acquired photos that showed the victim bleeding from cuts above his eye and on the side of his head.

Witnesses at the scene reported that the suspect punched the man before grabbing his campaign signs and ripping them up.

The unidentified suspect was arrested and charged with battery, Lee said. The injured man was treated at the scene and released.

via AJC/Channel 2 Action News

Both Ossoff and Warnock as well as Ossoff’s opponent, Republican Sen. David Perdue condemned the attack.

“There aren’t even words to explain how completely unacceptable this kind of violence is toward any human being,” Ossoff said in a statement. “I hope the other candidates in this runoff election will join me in condemning this and I’m calling on all of our supporters to treat each other with respect.”

Read More: Gov. Whitmer accuses Trump of inciting violence during rally

Perdue condemned the violence in a Saturday evening tweet. He called the attack “absolutely disgusting” and said the kind of behavior displayed “has no place in our civil society.”

He went on to say that he and his wife, Bonnie, were praying for the victim and were grateful for the law enforcement who arrested the suspected perpetrator.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

