Shaq shoots his shot at Megan Thee Stallion

Shaquille O’Neal is yet another male celebrity who has shown interest in 25-year-old Houston rapper, Megan Thee Stallion.

During Megan’s Instagram Live on Wednesday, the rapper twerked to her song “Crybaby” featuring DaBaby and debuted a new move “I learned from my New Orleans fren” that has turned into another social media dance challenge.

The 48-year-old NBA basketball legend was watching the session and left a risqué comment. “Watching that booty,” he wrote.

Shaq’s son, Shareef O’Neal, took notice and hilariously reacted to his father’s comment in a TikTok video with the caption, “I feel you pops.”

"I feel you pops👀😂"



– Shareef O'Neal's reacts to dad Shaq saying 'Watching that booty' on Megan Thee Stallion's IG live



(via TikTok/ssjreef) pic.twitter.com/8Iblt6jpMo December 10, 2020

Shaq was previously in a relationship with former “Flavor of Love” and “I Love Money” contestant Nicole “Hoopz” Alexander, although that ended after two years. He also dated model Laticia Rolle.

People hilariously reacted to Shaq’s advances on Twitter and Instagram. One commenter on TheShadeRoom said, “Parents will embarrass you no matter how old.”

Gotta love Shaq trying to be a Sugar Daddy pic.twitter.com/VqZDt2z8yY December 10, 2020

Another Twitter user retweeted a video from Sports Center of LeBron James and Shaq dancing during a basketball game with the caption, “@theestallion time for you and @SHAQ to team up.”

Houston rapper Slim Thug is another celebrity who has relentlessly shown interest for the “Body” rapper by leaving flirtatious comments. His persistence has drawn mixed responses with some believing he should move on as she has shown no interest in his advances.

In a Dec. 1 Instagram post, Megan shared a video of her dancing to Christmas music last year in her hometown of Houston with the caption, “I can’t wait to go home for the holidays.”

Slim Thug commented under her post: “My home is your home.”

