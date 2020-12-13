Trump supporters clash with protesters at rally in DC, four people stabbed

The event resulted in several arrests and hospitalizations

Loading the player...

With President Donald Trump continuing his legal fight to overturn the 2020 Presidential election results, several of his supporters held a rally in Washington D.C. on Saturday, December 12. A group of counter-protesters were also gathered and the clash resulted in several arrests and hospitalizations.

READ MORE: Thousands gather in D.C. to protest Trump election loss

As reported by CNN, the demonstration, dubbed “Stop the Steal,” was in support of President Trump’s claims of voter fraud. The Trump Administration has been filing several lawsuits disputing President-Elect Joe Biden’s victories in battleground states of Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan. The rally was held in the nation’s capital at locations such as Freedom Plaza and in front of the Supreme Court building.

Including amongst the protesters were white nationalist group The Proud Boys and Info Wars host Alex Jones. Many counter-protesters attended the rally, leading to violent encounters. At least eight people were hospitalized, including four stab victims who are currently in critical conditions, and two police officers with non life-threatening injuries.

According to Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office, no less than 23 people were arrested for a myriad of charges, including simple assault, possession of a prohibited weapon, and riotous acts.

READ MORE: Supreme Court rejects Republican’s attempt to block Biden Pennsylvania win

This is the latest of numerous incidents of violence coming as a result of clashing protesters and counter-protesters. As previously reported by theGrio, a man in Portland, Oregon, was shot and killed after a caravan of Trump supporters interrupted a Black Lives Matter protest in August. The man was believed to be a member of the alt-right group Patriot Player.

As reported by Vox, a group of armed counter-protesters crashed another Black Lives Matter rally in Louisville, Kentucky as people were protesting for justice for Breonna Taylor in September, causing lots of tension.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

